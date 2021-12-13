UVA's Brennan Armstrong not looking at transferring; it's UVA or the NFL

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, awaiting a grade from the NFL’s draft advisory board, has no plans to transfer from Virginia. Armstrong, who attended new UVA football coach Tony Ellliott’s introductory press conference Monday, said he’ll either turn pro or return to the Cavaliers.

“I don’t think I’m ever transferring,” said Armstrong. “I’m not going to transfer. It’s either here or the NFL. Me and Coach Elliott will sit down and talk about a bunch of stuff and figure things out, and then make my decision off that.”

This season, his second as UVA’s starting quarterback, Armstrong has set school records for passing yards (4,449), total offensive yards (4,700) and touchdown passes (31). He led the Cavaliers to a 6-2 start before suffering a rib injury during a road loss to BYU on Oct. 30.

Elliott even opened his remarks Monday on a stage set up on Virginia’s practice fields, by referencing Armstrong.

“I was walking in with Brennan and I was telling him that we're already breaking records,” said Elliott. “I believe this is the first outdoor press conference, right?”