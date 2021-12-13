UVA's Brennan Armstrong not looking at transferring; it's UVA or the NFL

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Quarterback Brennan Armstrong, awaiting a grade from the NFL’s draft advisory board, has no plans to transfer from Virginia. Armstrong, who attended new UVA football coach Tony Ellliott’s introductory press conference Monday, said he’ll either turn pro or return to the Cavaliers.
“I don’t think I’m ever transferring,” said Armstrong. “I’m not going to transfer. It’s either here or the NFL. Me and Coach Elliott will sit down and talk about a bunch of stuff and figure things out, and then make my decision off that.”
This season, his second as UVA’s starting quarterback, Armstrong has set school records for passing yards (4,449), total offensive yards (4,700) and touchdown passes (31). He led the Cavaliers to a 6-2 start before suffering a rib injury during a road loss to BYU on Oct. 30.
Elliott even opened his remarks Monday on a stage set up on Virginia’s practice fields, by referencing Armstrong.
“I was walking in with Brennan and I was telling him that we're already breaking records,” said Elliott. “I believe this is the first outdoor press conference, right?”
Armstrong missed the team’s home loss to Notre Dame, but returned for games against Pittsburgh and rival Virginia Tech, contests Virginia dropped to finish the year 6-6. It plays SMU in the Fenway Bowl later this month in what will be the final game for coach Bronco Mendenhall, who announced following the Tech loss that he was stepping down.
Mendenhall’s replacement, former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, met with the current team Sunday and Armstrong came away impressed.
“He has the résumé,” said Armstrong. “He’s been to the best of the best games and had some of the best players. I’m glad I can most likely be coached by him and build off that.”
Another player, center Olu Oluwatimi, who is currently in the NCAA’s transfer portal, missed Sunday’s meeting with Elliott because he was taking a visit to Michigan. But Oluwatimi attended Monday’s introduction, confirmed he will be playing in the Fenway Bowl, and said he’s still open to staying at UVA.
“I don’t have any answers to that right now,” said Oluwatimi. “The Michigan visit was great. Coach Elliott seems great. So I’ve got some decisions to make coming up.”
Oluwatimi said he was scheduled to meet with Elliott later Monday.
