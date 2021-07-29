UVA's Brennan Armstrong, Tech's Braxton Burmeister part of a loaded crop of ACC QBs

Of the last seven Coastal champions, four had a starting quarterback who had started at least one game the season before and a fifth — Virginia Tech in 2016 — won with junior college transfer Jerod Evans, who had started for his previous team the year before.

This will be the third time in Mendenhall’s UVA tenure that the Cavaliers enter the season with a second-year starter at quarterback.

In Kurt Benkert’s second season behind center, Virginia’s win total jumped from two to six. In Bryce Perkins’s second year at QB, UVA won one more game, had two more ACC wins and won the division title.

The Cavaliers went 5-5 last season, Armstrong’s first under center.

Consistency at quarterback has been a struggle for Virginia Tech under Justin Fuente.

After Evans and Josh Jackson started every game in 2016 and 2017, respectively, the starting quarterback spot has been a revolving door for the Hokies.

Five quarterbacks have started games for Tech the past three seasons. Burmeister said going through spring and now entering the fall as the team’s clear No. 1 behind center has helped him establish himself.