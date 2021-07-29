UVA's Brennan Armstrong, Tech's Braxton Burmeister part of a loaded crop of ACC QBs

For Brennan Armstrong, the hardest part of enrolling early at the University of Virginia was skipping his senior baseball season at Shelby High School in Ohio. A star left-handed pitcher, Armstrong now thinks his time on the mound helps him handle the pressure he’s facing going into the football season.
“Growing up I played a lot of baseball, pitching. If I don’t play good, we aren’t going to do good,” said Armstrong, who quarterbacked UVA to a 5-5 record last season, his first as the team’s starter. “I’m kind of used to that role.”
Virginia was picked to finish fifth in the ACC’s Coastal Division, and whether the Cavaliers exceed or fall short of that prediction figures to have a lot do with how well Armstrong plays.
Quarterbacks, not surprisingly, will be the focus for ACC football in 2021, and the position has no shortage of star power. Across the league, 13 of 14 teams bring back a QB with starting experience, with Duke being the exception.
The conference’s two division favorites — Clemson in the Atlantic and North Carolina in the Coastal — have the two biggest stars at the position going into the year. Both UNC’s Sam Howell and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei are on every short list of Heisman Trophy candidates.
In the Coastal, Armstrong’s competition includes Howell, in his third year as the Tar Heels’ starter, and a pair of four-year starters in Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Miami’s D’Eriq King, the Houston transfer coming off a knee injury.
Those are the division’s known commodities — well-established signal-callers with a record of winning games.
Armstrong may headline the best of the rest, a group that includes Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister, an Oregon transfer who started four games in 2020 and Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims, who had some big games as a true freshman starter last year.
UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said Armstrong has the mental makeup to handle the pressure of knowing his play will go a long way to dictating outcomes this season.
“I love Brennan Armstrong as a combination of quarterback and maybe iron cage fighter and stock trader and back country guide, big sea fisherman, a pipeline worker,” Mendehall said.
“You can put like anything that’s hard and tough and competitive, he’s that, and he thrives at UVA.”
Returning a starting quarterback doesn’t guarantee success. From 2013 to 2019, each of the seven teams in the Coastal won the division once.
Only three of those (North Carolina with Marquise Williams in 2015, Miami with Malik Rosier in 2017 and UVA with Bryce Perkins in 2019) did it with a quarterback who had started the season before.
But experience doesn’t hurt. Since 2015, six Coastal Division teams have played a second-year starter. Those teams improved by an average of 1.7 wins per season. Of those, however, only one — the 2019 Cavaliers — won the division title.
Of the last seven Coastal champions, four had a starting quarterback who had started at least one game the season before and a fifth — Virginia Tech in 2016 — won with junior college transfer Jerod Evans, who had started for his previous team the year before.
This will be the third time in Mendenhall’s UVA tenure that the Cavaliers enter the season with a second-year starter at quarterback.
In Kurt Benkert’s second season behind center, Virginia’s win total jumped from two to six. In Bryce Perkins’s second year at QB, UVA won one more game, had two more ACC wins and won the division title.
The Cavaliers went 5-5 last season, Armstrong’s first under center.
Consistency at quarterback has been a struggle for Virginia Tech under Justin Fuente.
After Evans and Josh Jackson started every game in 2016 and 2017, respectively, the starting quarterback spot has been a revolving door for the Hokies.
Five quarterbacks have started games for Tech the past three seasons. Burmeister said going through spring and now entering the fall as the team’s clear No. 1 behind center has helped him establish himself.
“Having spring ball this year, being around my guys every single day, I think that I’ve really evolved as a leader, learned how to communicate better, kind of take ownership of the whole offense,” Burmeister said.
“I think the guys around me see that and are giving me that opportunity to do so.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber