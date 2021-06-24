UVA's Carla Williams hopes NCAA can modernize itself without losing its tradition of opportunity

Virginia has no pending NIL legislation and, last month, Williams helped write a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam, signed by other college officials in the Commonwealth, urging him to sign an executive order that would allow in-state student-athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.

“We have student-athletes who are influencers and they should be able to benefit from those opportunities,” said Williams, who is a member of the NCAA’s state and federal NIL legislation working group. “If they are so inclined and have the ability, they should be able to earn income just like their peers who are non-student-athletes. I believe in that. That’s what I support and I think that’s what we’ve been trying to work towards for a while now. But the problem is finding that balance between completely changing a system that I think is the best in the world.”

As for the possibility of expanding the College Football Playoffs, Williams emphasized that the current proposal to move to 12 teams is in the early stages of consideration. Overall, she said she’s in favor of a system that brings more teams into the postseason, something closer to what the NCAA gets with its college basketball tournament.