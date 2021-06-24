UVA's Carla Williams hopes NCAA can modernize itself without losing its tradition of opportunity

CHARLOTTESVILLE – For Virginia athletic director Carla Williams, her past undeniably and inescapably shapes her hopes for the future of her industry.
So, even as major changes appear on the horizon for college athletics, Williams hopes to find solutions that preserve the system that helped her earn a basketball scholarship at Georgia.
“It’s obviously life altering,” said Williams this week. “That’s what happened to me. I don’t go to college without basketball. I don’t go.”
But while Williams, in her fourth year overseeing Virginia as athletic director, remains a staunch defender of some aspects of the NCAA’s amateurism model, she recognizes much of college athletics is due to be modernized.
During a 45-minute Zoom interview Monday from Omaha, Nebraska, where Williams is watching UVA’s baseball team play in the College World Series, she addressed some of the most pressing issues facing college sports, from the Supreme Court’s resounding decision that morning against the NCAA, to the arrival of name, image and likeness opportunities for athletes, to the current proposal to expand the College Football Playoffs.
“I don’t want to do anything that limits or threatens the opportunities that college athletics has provided for decades,” said Williams. “A lot of people have been able to earn a college education because of college athletics and that would not have happened but for athletic scholarships. So I don’t want to do anything that takes that away. I benefited from it. A lot of women have benefited from athletic scholarships. I don’t want to see that happen. At the same time I do understand that we have to modernize our rules all the time.”
“That’s the challenge,” she said. “Trying to find a way to allow fairness for our student-athletes and maintaining a system so that generations moving forward, they will also have opportunities to get an education and play sports.”
Monday, the Supreme Court announced a 9-0 decision against the NCAA in a case over what benefits schools could provide to student-athletes. In two strongly worded consenting opinions, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh blistered the NCAA’s model and essentially told the governing body of college sports to expect to lose any time it brings a case before the nation’s highest court.
Williams said the NCAA losing that case is a possibility for which college administrators had been preparing.
“We’ve had conversations about what if this, what if that, what if that,” said Williams. “No one knows how this is going to impact college athletics. We don’t know how it’s going to impact UVA.”
Williams’ world is full of what ifs these days, perhaps none larger than the beginning of name, image and likeness opportunities for athletes in some states starting July 1. Neither the federal government nor the NCAA are expected to have any sort of nationwide regulations in place by that date, meaning colleges across the country will effectively be operating under different sets of rules for what their athletes can and can’t profit from.
Virginia has no pending NIL legislation and, last month, Williams helped write a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam, signed by other college officials in the Commonwealth, urging him to sign an executive order that would allow in-state student-athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness.
“We have student-athletes who are influencers and they should be able to benefit from those opportunities,” said Williams, who is a member of the NCAA’s state and federal NIL legislation working group. “If they are so inclined and have the ability, they should be able to earn income just like their peers who are non-student-athletes. I believe in that. That’s what I support and I think that’s what we’ve been trying to work towards for a while now. But the problem is finding that balance between completely changing a system that I think is the best in the world.”
As for the possibility of expanding the College Football Playoffs, Williams emphasized that the current proposal to move to 12 teams is in the early stages of consideration. Overall, she said she’s in favor of a system that brings more teams into the postseason, something closer to what the NCAA gets with its college basketball tournament.
“I think about March Madness and you’ve got a lot of teams and you play. You win, you survive and advance,” said Williams. “You kind of make it through that gantlet and if you’re there at the end, no one can dispute that you’re the best. So generally speaking, I love more access to championships. I think that’s a good thing for college athletics.”
Williams said adding games to the schedule is a topic she believes needs further discussion because of the strain longer seasons would put on college football players.
That’s one of the topics she’s eager to get input on from league coaches – including UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall.
“It’s fun to think about,” said Williams. “You think about the matchups and get excited about that -- who could play who?”
