UVA's Casey Morsell, Virginia Tech's Jalen Cone enter transfer portal; Virginia's Sam Hauser confirms he'll turn pro

The ensuing team-wide quarantine meant the Cavaliers could not practice or travel to Indianapolis - site the entire 2021 NCAA tournament - until the day before the Ohio game.

The 13-seeded Bobcats beat four-seed Virginia 62-58 on Saturday.

Also Thursday, UVA senior star Sam Hauser, a Marquette transfer who led the Cavaliers in scoring, confirmed he would not return for additional college season and will turn pro.

At Tech, Cone, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound North Carolina native, missed the second half of the season with an ankle injury. He played in 15 games, averaging 9.2 points off the bench, and shot 35% from 3-point range.

He joins Tech freshman guard Joe Bamisile, a former Monocan star who played sparingly this year, in the portal.

"Virginia Tech has became my second home," Cone Tweeted. "I have built relationships that will last a lifetime and learned so many things here. I've gained new family and made memories that will never fade. There is no place like Blacksburg and nothing can replace it."

The Hokies were one of the biggest surprises in the ACC this season, going 15-7 and finishing third in the ACC. They lost a first-round NCAA tournament game to Florida in Indianapolis on March 19.