UVA's December game against William & Mary off after COVID pauses Tribe's basketball program
San Francisco Virginia Basketball

Virginia's Casey Morsell, center, is pressured by San Francisco's Taavi Jurkatamm, left, and and Damari Milstead, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia’s home basketball game on Dec. 12 against William and Mary is off after a positive COVID-19 test forced the Tribe to pause basketball activity for two weeks.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and community will always be the priority," said W&M Interim Director of Athletics Jeremy Martin in a release. "We will continue to work closely with university leadership and our medical personnel to ensure we are maintaining the safest possible environment for all involved."

William and Mary was scheduled to play at North Carolina State on Monday night. That game, along with the team’s Dec. 3 home game against Hampton and road contests at George Washington (Dec. 5), at Norfolk State (Dec. 9) and at Virginia (Dec. 12) will “not be played as scheduled,” per the release.

The Cavaliers are 1-1 after beating Towson but being upset by San Francisco in Connecticut.

