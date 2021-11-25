UVA's defense coming together, again, for Tony Bennett

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Going into the season, Tony Bennett believed his Virginia basketball team had the makings of another stout defensive group, the trademark of the program Bennett has elevated to a national championship level during his 13 seasons with the Cavaliers.

“Then, I second-guessed it a little maybe after the Navy game and the Houston game,” said Bennett of his team’s two losses in its first four games this year. “Now, hopefully we can get it back on track.”

Tuesday night, the Cavaliers were simply stifling on the defensive end in a 58-40 win over Providence, claiming the championship at the Legends Classic in Newark and winning their third straight.

They pressured the ball, contested 3-pointers, jammed the lane and trapped in the post. The Friars shot just 24% from the floor and committed eight turnovers and UVA blocked eight shots.

“That’s one of the best defensive efforts I’ve seen in years,” said Providence coach Ed Cooley. “They’re connected. They’re tough. They’re an elite-level defensive team.”