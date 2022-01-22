UVA's defense lets down in damaging road loss to North Carolina State

After Virginia took an early lead, an 11-0 run put State up 29-26, a run sparked by a more-than-3-minute scoring drought for UVA during which the Cavaliers committed three turnovers.

Franklin finally snapped that slump when he hit his third 3-pointer of the opening half, tying the game 29-29 with 4:53 left before halftime.

From there, the Wolfpack went on another 11-0 run, going up 40-29 with 1:59 before the break.

North Carolina State went to the locker room up 43-32 after Hellems beat the buzzer with a long, contested 3.

Hellems and Smith combined for 31 first-half points, going 9 for 14 from 3-point range between them.

“That first half, with Smith and Hellems, the way they shot the ball, maybe half of those, though, should have been more contested,” said Bennett. “Whether they’d make them or not, when they’re contested, I would have liked to have seen that. Some, we just weren’t there.”

State didn’t slow down any when the second half got underway, outscoring UVA 15-8 in the first 5:31 after the break, going up 58-40.