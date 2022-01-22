UVA's defense lets down in damaging road loss to North Carolina State

“Unaware” and “un-alert” aren’t usually words used to describe Virginia’s defense, but Saturday at North Carolina State, that’s exactly how Tony Bennett described his team’s play.
Not surprisingly, unaware and un-alert resulted in unsuccessful.
Jerico Hellems scored 21 points and Terquavion Smith added 20 as the Wolfpack beat UVA, 77-63, hitting 12 shots from 3-point range and putting up the highest point total against the Cavaliers this season.
“We’re not going to win too many games if our defense is below average for large stretches,” said Bennett. “And I thought it was.”
The loss dealt the Cavaliers’ thin postseason hopes another serious blow going into Monday night’s home game against Louisville. The good news for Virginia (11-8, 5-4 ACC)? It has yet to lose back-to-back games this season, going 7-0 after a loss so far.
The discouraging defensive performance meant one of Virginia’s best perimeter shooting afternoons went for naught. The normally 3-point challenged Cavaliers went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc, its most made 3s this season.
Guard Armaan Franklin led the way scoring 14 points and going 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, his second strong showing from distance after a prolonged slump. UVA also got 13 points from forward Jayden Gardner and 12 from guard Reece Beekman.
“There were stretches of good offense,” said Bennett. “Guys made some plays, here and there. But in order to be successful, it’s all gotta be, not perfect, but it’s gotta be quality.”
The Wolfpack (10-10, 3-6), who entered Saturday’s contest connecting on just 32.4% of its 3-point attempts, the fifth lowest mark in the ACC, matched their season high, going 12 for 22 from beyond the arc.
North Carolina State became just the second team to shoot 60% from the floor or higher against a Bennett coached UVA team in his 13 seasons in Charlottesville, joining Gonzaga last season.
“They hit a lot of tough shots, [late] in the shot clock,” said Beekman. “They hit a lot of 3s today.”
Add in 10 turnovers that led to 14 Wolfpack points and the result was a surprisingly non-competitive game in a series that had seen Virginia win 14 of its last 17 meetings with North Carolina State, including seven straight in Raleigh.
UVA was relatively successful, especially in the first half, against State’s leading scorer, guard Dereon Seabron. He scored just four of his 13 points in the first half, but found success driving to the basket after the break.
Virginia transfer Casey Morsell scored 12 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Wolfpack, which was coming off a 62-59 home loss to Virginia Tech on Wednesday.
After Virginia took an early lead, an 11-0 run put State up 29-26, a run sparked by a more-than-3-minute scoring drought for UVA during which the Cavaliers committed three turnovers.
Franklin finally snapped that slump when he hit his third 3-pointer of the opening half, tying the game 29-29 with 4:53 left before halftime.
From there, the Wolfpack went on another 11-0 run, going up 40-29 with 1:59 before the break.
North Carolina State went to the locker room up 43-32 after Hellems beat the buzzer with a long, contested 3.
Hellems and Smith combined for 31 first-half points, going 9 for 14 from 3-point range between them.
“That first half, with Smith and Hellems, the way they shot the ball, maybe half of those, though, should have been more contested,” said Bennett. “Whether they’d make them or not, when they’re contested, I would have liked to have seen that. Some, we just weren’t there.”
State didn’t slow down any when the second half got underway, outscoring UVA 15-8 in the first 5:31 after the break, going up 58-40.
It would push its lead to as high as 21, up 72-51, on a Hellems jumper with 5:13 to go. In the final minutes, both teams emptied their benches.
Now, Virginia faces a quick turnaround when it hosts Louisville on Monday night.
