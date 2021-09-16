UVA's defense readying itself for UNC star QB Sam Howell and his pre-snap clap

“Huge emphasis on waiting on that first clap, not for the safeties to walk down too early and the corners to show different leverages,” said cornerback Anthony Johnson. “Just to give us a chance to mess up his pre-snap read so he doesn’t know what we’re in from the get-go.”

Even on the plays where the defense doesn’t give away its intentions, Howell is a master of deciphering what he’s up against. It’s an ability that makes him the ideal triggerman for UNC’s attack, a scheme Virginia co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell says is designed to take what opposing defenses give it and relies heavily on the quarterback’s decision making.

That pre-snap understanding of the opponent is one of the areas of Sam Howell’s game he’s put the most work into over his three years at UNC.

“I feel like I can see a lot more,” said Sam Howell. “I just have a way better understanding of the game and how defenses are trying to attack us than I did my first years. I spent a lot of time in the offseason trying to expand my knowledge on the defensive side of the ball and I think it only helps me pre-snap.”

Even a well disguised defense before the snap can be picked apart by Sam Howell’s accuracy.