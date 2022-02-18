UVA's fight for a shot at the postseason continues at Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE – A four game win streak, highlighted by a road win at Duke, jumpstarted Virginia’s drive toward a possible NCAA tournament at-large bid. A road loss at rival Virginia Tech may have stalled that run, but the Cavaliers insist, the race isn’t over yet.

“This isn’t it,” said sophomore guard Reece Beekman. “Our season’s not over. We’ve still got more games left. Playing those last games with everything we’ve got, I still like our chances, if we just stick together, trust our work.”

UVA’s stretch run starts Saturday at Miami, followed by a rematch with Duke, this time at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers finish at home against Florida State and then at Louisville, before playing in the ACC tournament in Brooklyn.

Miami and Duke offer major opportunities for Virginia (16-10, 10-6 ACC) to improve its NET score, currently 82, seventh in the ACC. Florida State and Louisville, two of the league’s bottom six in terms of the NET, present potential pitfalls, losses that would be extra damaging to UVA’s rating.

“The guys have fought hard to be in this spot, to play games that are important and matter,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett after the loss to Virginia Tech. “You just keep plugging. We’ve got some good opportunities in front of us but you can’t worry about anything. We’ve had a nice stretch here. I think we won four in a row. Some good games. Came here, took one, now we have to get ourselves ready to go next to Miami Saturday.”

In what is almost universally viewed as a down year in the ACC, the league could be looking at as few as four teams making the NCAA tournament, a stark downturn for a conference that has averaged seven teams per each of the last seven brackets.

Duke appears to be a lock for the field, with Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Miami also in strong position. North Carolina’s loss to Pittsburgh this week dropped the Tar Heels down into bubble territory. Virginia Tech and UVA are fighting to be in that bubble talk.

This will be UVA’s second meeting this season with Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes (19-7, 11-4), who have been one of the surprising success stories this year in the ACC. With a pair of top 10 scorers in the conference in Kam McGusty (17.6 points per game) and Isaiah Wong (15.8), Miami is in third place in the ACC going into the weekend, and – with a NET of 62 – would qualify as a Quad 1 win for Virginia.

Miami’s success has come from playing a smaller, four-guard lineup and sharing the ball, an approach suited to and elevated by transfer guard Charlie Moore. It leads the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio. Moore is sixth in the conference in assists per game, and just under four, and the Hurricanes have three players (Moore, Jordan Miller and McGusty) who rank in the top seven in steals.

Virginia has won the last five meetings with Miami, including a 71-58 win over the Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 5. That has been Miami’s only ACC loss by more than four points this season.

“Our defensive intensity and our ball pressure was very, very good that game,” said Beekman. “Me, Armaan [Franklin] and Kihei [Clark], I feel like on that day, did a good job. Just kind of following that, we want to bring the same energy from that game.”

Beekman said UVA also can’t afford turnovers, the kind it had early in the first Miami win and, again, in the second half of Monday’s loss to the Hokies.