UVA's financial losses from the pandemic won't be as dramatic as feared

“We needed to focus on doing more than just surviving,” said Williams, who estimated Virginia's teams competed in over 91% of their scheduled contests. “Our goal was to thrive and to come out of this better than our competitors.”

It was, of course, not all smooth sailing. Twice, UVA’s football team had opponents test positive for COVID-19 and cancel games. When the regular season ended and the Cavaliers were 5-5, the players opted not to accept a potential invitation to a bowl game. It’s a decision Williams said both she and football coach Bronco Mendenhall understood and respected.

“At the end of the day, you can’t play a game if the student athletes don’t want to play it,” said Williams. “And I respect that. Our student athletes wanted to play, but it was just a lot. We were at the end.”

Virginia’s men’s basketball team, the 2019 national champions, won the ACC regular-season title. But a positive test for one of its players forced the team out of the conference tournament after the quarterfinals. Tony Bennett’s team went on a pause until the day before playing in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, where it lost in the first round to Ohio.