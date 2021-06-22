UVA's financial losses from the pandemic won't be as dramatic as feared

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said the financial hit her program took during the past year wasn’t as damaging as she feared it might be a year ago at this time.
“We’re going to end up a lot better than the projections and we’re so thankful for that,” Williams said Monday via Zoom from Omaha, where she’s supporting UVA’s baseball team in the College World Series. “There’s still a lot of loss. Still a lot of loss and a lot of tough decisions that departments have had to make and will continue to have to make, and we’re no different.”
Williams declined to estimate what Virginia’s athletic department’s financial losses would be, noting the school is still waiting final financial payout numbers from the Atlantic Coast Conference before closing its fiscal year, but said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic won’t approach the worst-case scenarios she had begun planning for.
In July, 2020, Williams estimated a budget shortfall of between 15-30%. The athletic department budget was cut 10% at that point and high paid employees, including coaches, took pay reductions. Those measures, combined with playing full seasons in football and basketball, have UVA emerging from the fiscal year in far better shape than anticipated.
“We’re still going to have significant losses, but it won’t be debilitating like it could have been,” said Williams, in her fourth year leading UVA’s athletic department.
During a 45-minute interview, Williams lauded the work of Virginia’s coaches and staff in navigating the on and off-field challenges of the pandemic. She spoke of the joy she felt seeing the school’s women’s swimming and diving team win the NCAA championship, a year after she had to inform it, following its ACC title, that its season was over due to COVID.
The Georgia native, former college basketball player and coach, and mother of three, doesn’t grant many interviews and is intensely guarded with both her opinions and her personal information. But Monday, she talked about seeing her son be able to play high school football and her two daughters graduate college, and the sense of normalcy outside of her work those moments helped bring.
Williams said she enjoyed being in East Hartford, Conn., on Memorial Day weekend to see the UVA men’s lacrosse team successfully repeat as national champions, an experience she described as “sort of normal.”
This week in Omaha, Williams said, has been the “most normal” she’s felt at a sporting event since the final home basketball game of the 2019-20 regular season. Virginia beat Tennessee in its CWS opener on Sunday and was scheduled to play Mississippi State on Tuesday night.
She said those competitive successes are indicative of a department that attacked the challenge of the pandemic head-on.
“We needed to focus on doing more than just surviving,” said Williams, who estimated Virginia's teams competed in over 91% of their scheduled contests. “Our goal was to thrive and to come out of this better than our competitors.”
It was, of course, not all smooth sailing. Twice, UVA’s football team had opponents test positive for COVID-19 and cancel games. When the regular season ended and the Cavaliers were 5-5, the players opted not to accept a potential invitation to a bowl game. It’s a decision Williams said both she and football coach Bronco Mendenhall understood and respected.
“At the end of the day, you can’t play a game if the student athletes don’t want to play it,” said Williams. “And I respect that. Our student athletes wanted to play, but it was just a lot. We were at the end.”
Virginia’s men’s basketball team, the 2019 national champions, won the ACC regular-season title. But a positive test for one of its players forced the team out of the conference tournament after the quarterfinals. Tony Bennett’s team went on a pause until the day before playing in the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, where it lost in the first round to Ohio.
The women’s team didn’t get nearly that far. Following an 0-5 start, a combination of COVID concerns and injury issues led the team to cancel its season, the Cavaliers’ second under basketball hall of famer Tina Thompson, whom Williams hired.
“It was like the perfect storm,” said Williams, who played and coached basketball at Georgia. “They had injuries and the pandemic, COVID and contact tracing. It just wasn’t feasible to continue on. They wanted to play, but sometimes you just can’t. You just can’t keep going.”
Thompson’s program returns to campus for workouts this week. Brian O’Connor’s baseball team is in Omaha pursuing another national title. And, come the fall, attendance at Scott Stadium for football games will permit 100% capacity.
For Williams, that all sounds like movement towards long-awaited normal.
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber