UVA's game against Florida State has been postponed

For the second consecutive week, a Florida State football game has been canceled on game day.

Tonight's Virginia-Florida State game, scheduled for 8 p.m., was postponed on Saturday morning following positive COVID-19 tests in the FSU program.

The Cavaliers flew to Tallahassee, Fla., later than normal on Friday, to make sure its own test results weren't cause for a postponement.

UVA was able to play Saturday, a source confirmed.

The ACC is the only Power Five conference that doesn't require both teams to have their final test results before the visiting team travels.

The league uses a third-party testing company for its Friday tests and, since the test kits need to be shipped from schools like Florida State, results aren't often returned until Friday night or even Saturday morning.

Virginia is planning to fly home at some point Saturday, a school spokesman said.

The only possible date for the game to be made up would be Dec. 19, the same day as the ACC championship game, unless other schedule moves take place.