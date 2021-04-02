UVA's Jay Huff declares for NBA draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia senior forward Jay Huff saw just about everything in his five years with the Cavaliers. Now, he’ll see if can make it in the NBA.

The 7-foot-1 Durham native, who played in four NCAA tournaments and was a member of the 2019 national championship team, announced on social media Thursday night that he would not return for a sixth season.

“As much as I wanted to post something saying I was coming back for a sixth year as an April Fools Day joke, I decided to take the high road this year,” Huff posted on his Instagram account. “I have declared for the NBA Draft.”

A skilled outside shooter and dominating rim protector, Huff finished his Virginia career with 708 points and 154 blocked shots. This season, he averaged 13 points and 7.1 rebounds. The Cavaliers won 107 games during the four seasons he saw playing time.

As a redshirt freshman, he was part of the team that lost to UMBC in the first round of the NCAA tournament, becoming the first-ever No. 1 seed to be upset by a 16. The next season, he cut down a part of the net after the Cavaliers beat Texas Tech in the national championship game.