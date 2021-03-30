UVA's Justin McKoy enters transfer portal

CHARLOTTESVILLE - Virginia sophomore forward Justin McKoy has entered the NCAA transfer portal, becoming the third Cavaliers' basketball player to do so this offseason.

The 6-foot-8, 215-pound North Carolina native played 11.2 minutes per game this season, averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

"Although I am entering the portal, the many things I have learned and gained will continue to assist my navigation on and off the court," McKoy tweeted Tuesday. "I wish my teammates and this staff nothing but the best. They are all still considered family."

UVA went 18-7, including winning an ACC regular-season championship with a 13-4 league mark this year. But it had to drop out of the conference tournament after McKoy tested positive for COVID.

The ensuing team-wide quarantine meant the Cavaliers could not practice or travel to Indianapolis - site of the entire 2021 NCAA tournament - until the day before its first round game against Ohio.

The 13-seeded Bobcats beat four-seed Virginia 62-58.

UVA expected to lose seniors Jay Huff and Sam Hauser this offseason, but the roster attrition has gone well beyond that.

Monday, freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim entered his name into the portal.