UVA's Mandy Alonso ready for big game against UNC: 'Even if they come out swinging... we know they can’t sustain it'

CHARLOTTESVILLE

When North Carolina’s coaches turn on the video of last year’s loss to Virginia, they see their players being beaten physically by the Cavaliers. It’s been a point of emphasis for the Tar Heels this week as they get ready for Saturday night’s pivotal ACC Coastal Division showdown with UVA.

So while Mack Brown and his staff spoke Monday about making sure that doesn’t happen again, Virginia senior defensive end Mandy Alonso said his team knows what to expect from its opponent.

“They always try to come physical,” Alonso said. “It’s our culture versus theirs. We’re going to go harder, longer each play and the whole game than they will. Even if they come out swinging, we just have to be able to sustain it and we know they can’t sustain it, because the past four years, they haven’t been able to.”

Alonso is 4-0 against UNC in his college career, and he and his fellow fifth-year seniors are eager to keep that streak going. Those games have been competitive affairs, each decided by 10 points or fewer, three by a touchdown or less.

Last season, Virginia led by three TDs in the third quarter, then held off a Sam Howell-led Tar Heel rally for a 44-41 victory.