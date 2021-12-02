WATCH NOW: UVA's Mendenhall looks to 'refuel' and 'recharge' after '31 years straight of football'

“The decisions I make impact families and young people,” said Mendenhall. “And so I don't take it lightly. And after 17 years in a row of being a head coach I know what's required. And I don't take that lightly.”

Throughout his call with media members Thursday evening, Mendenhall referenced his wife, Holly, with whom he’ll celebrate a 25th wedding anniversary in March, and the couple’s three sons, all of whom are in college or on Mormon missions.

“All we've known together is the rhythm of a football season,” he said. “That's all my kids have known. And this January all three will be gone. And Holly and I are empty-nesters.”

While Mendenhall acknowledged some frustrations with both the state of college football and Virginia’s own stalled investment in his program, he insisted neither of those were factors in his decision to walk away.

He also dismissed the notion that his decision was prompted by his team’s four-game losing streak to end this regular season or the idea that he was forced out by the administration. He lauded athletic director Carla Williams, calling her a “dear friend” and “the very best athletic director on the planet.”