UVA's new-look offensive line 'gelled' in opening win over Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Elliott understands there’s a lot on McKale Boley’s plate, as a true freshman adjusting to college nearly 13 hours from his home in Hattiesburg, Miss. But given Boley’s place in the Virginia football lineup, Elliott can’t afford to go easy on him.

“Hey, buddy, you're the starting left tackle. You don't have time to be a freshman,” Elliott said this week. “You've got to be ready to go.”

In UVA’s 34-17 season-opening win over Richmond, the 6-foot-4, 331-pound Boley was ready to go, playing well enough to help the offense amass 505 yards of total offense. He was one of five new starters on the offensive line, four of whom were making their first collegiate starts and one – graduate transfer John Paul Flores – playing his first game for the Cavaliers.

Boley, sophomore center Ty Furnish, senior guard Derek Devine and sophomore tackle Logan Taylor were first-time starters against the Spiders. Flores started 20 games his final two seasons at Dartmouth.

“I’m happy we got out there. I’m happy we got that first game under our belt,” said Devine, who has appeared in just eight games the previous four seasons. “Especially for me, that was a lot of nerves going into that game and I’m sure the other guys were a little nervous as well. It was good to get that game under our belt. Now we can improve and move forward.”

Minor injuries during preseason camp limited how many days that front five actually got to work together in advance of the opener.

But during the game, the coaches were pleased with what they saw.

“It gelled. It came together,” said offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. “Yes, there are things to clean up. We did a good enough job to win that game, but we got to do better to win this game at Illinois.”

UVA (1-0) could also have senior Jonathan Leech available this week when it plays at Illinois (1-1). Leech, who worked as the first-team left tackle for much of camp before being injured, was available only in an emergency role last weekend and practiced this week with a cast on his hand and wrist, Elliott said.

“He said the cast that he was in made his hand still very functional for him,” said Elliott. “We anticipate that he'll be ready to be in the rotation and see where his conditioning is by the end of the week to determine the breakdown.”

Against Richmond, UVA struggled to establish a traditional run game early on. Its running backs gained 36 yards in the first quarter, before getting in gear. Over the final three quarters, Virginia ran for 232 yards on 36 runs.

It only allowed one sack on star quarterback Brennan Armstrong, though Armstrong took a few other hits in the pocket and a host more when he took off scrambling.

Still, Virginia emerged from its opener more confident and comfortable with the offensive line, the team’s potential weakness going into the season.

“Overall, pleased with their effort,” said Elliott. “I think the guys up front tried hard. Technically we've got some things to improve, but it was good for them to get that work together, have some success, but also see tons of opportunity to improve.”

As for Boley, Kitchings – who was an assistant at North Carolina State when Ikem Ekwonu, a first-round NFL draft pick this year, started at left tackle as a true freshman – was encouraged by what he saw in the rookie’s debut.

“He didn’t have any warts, but there are things to get better,” said Kitchings. “And this is a different competition this week coming up, a different type of athlete, a different kind of player he’s playing against. We all have to raise our game.”