UVA's offense faltered at the worst time in rivalry loss to Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia went into Saturday’s annual rivalry game at Virginia Tech on a roll. But the Cavaliers got rocked, in large part, because the offense that had fueled its four-game win streak suddenly sputtered.

UVA failed to produce points on 10 of its 12 possessions Saturday, losing 33-15 and surrendering the Commonwealth Cup back to the Hokies after holding it for a single season.

“That’s my job, to get the offense rolling,” said quarterback Brennan Armstrong. “I put a lot of it on my shoulders. I didn’t do what I had to do.”

The Cavaliers (5-5, 4-5 ACC) posted a season-low 322 total yards against a Tech defense that had struggled all year. They went 6 for 14 on third-down conversions and Armstrong threw two interceptions. Those came after the first-year starter had drastically improved his ball security after throwing six picks in his first three starts.

Going into Saturday night, Armstrong had been intercepted just three times in his last five games. He admitted his fiery nature might have got the best of him in his first start in the heated rivalry.

“I think I was just pretty juiced up about the game,” said Armstrong. “I think I started speeding things up when I didn’t have to.”