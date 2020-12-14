UVA's offense faltered at the worst time in rivalry loss to Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia went into Saturday’s annual rivalry game at Virginia Tech on a roll. But the Cavaliers got rocked, in large part, because the offense that had fueled its four-game win streak suddenly sputtered.
UVA failed to produce points on 10 of its 12 possessions Saturday, losing 33-15 and surrendering the Commonwealth Cup back to the Hokies after holding it for a single season.
“That’s my job, to get the offense rolling,” said quarterback Brennan Armstrong. “I put a lot of it on my shoulders. I didn’t do what I had to do.”
The Cavaliers (5-5, 4-5 ACC) posted a season-low 322 total yards against a Tech defense that had struggled all year. They went 6 for 14 on third-down conversions and Armstrong threw two interceptions. Those came after the first-year starter had drastically improved his ball security after throwing six picks in his first three starts.
Going into Saturday night, Armstrong had been intercepted just three times in his last five games. He admitted his fiery nature might have got the best of him in his first start in the heated rivalry.
“I think I was just pretty juiced up about the game,” said Armstrong. “I think I started speeding things up when I didn’t have to.”
On the night, Virginia’s turnovers and third-down ineptitude led to a 35:18-24:42 time of possession advantage for the Hokies. Tech scored on five of its six first-half possessions to take control of the game, up 27-7 at the break.
“I think we put the defense in tough positions, not holding the ball enough and not making plays,” said wide receiver Terrell Jana. “They were on a field for a long time. The time of possession was pretty off balance.”
The fact that UVA’s offense faltered in the season finale was an unlikely outcome going into the weekend. Led by Armstrong, that unit’s productivity had propelled the Cavaliers to wins over North Carolina, Louisville, Abilene Christian and Boston College.
UVA averaged 42.3 points per game in those victories and Armstrong, against Abilene and BC, had become the first quarterback in program history to have over 400 yards of total offense in back-to-back outings.
Yet Saturday, against a Tech defense that has been one of the ACC’s weakest all season, all Armstrong and Virginia could muster was 15 points, two touchdowns, an extra point and a two-point conversion. It was the second fewest points UVA has scored this season, behind the 14 it put up in a road loss at Miami.
“Virginia Tech played the run against us very well,” said UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall, whose program announced it will not be accepting a bowl invitation this year. “Coverage variety and different looks made us more hesitant than normal and that affected our execution.”
Like Armstrong, Mendenhall noted the emotion of playing in the annual rivalry, as a possible factor in his offense’s less-than-crisp performance. But oddly, Virginia’s best drive of the game was its first.
It marched 75 yards on 14 plays, using 5:39 of the clock and going up 7-3 when Armstrong hit Keytaon Thompson with an 11-yard touchdown pass. The Cavaliers converted three third downs on the drive, one on an Armstrong run, one on a completion to tight end Tony Poljian and one on a completion to wide receiver Billy Kemp.
Armstrong completed five of eight throws on the possession.
After that drive? Armstrong was 20 for 38 with two interceptions and Virginia scored just once more, a 23-yard touchdown reception by Poljian in the third quarter.
“We just couldn’t get nothing going,” said Armstrong. “For me personally, I was maybe pressing a little bit. I just felt that a little bit.”