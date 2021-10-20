UVA's pack-line defense runs best with a stopper at the back end. Can Kadin Shedrick be that player?

Basketball analysts frequently evaluate a player’s feel for the game on the offensive end. Does he have a good sense of when to push the tempo or when to slow it down, when to attack the rim or when to shoot from the outside?

It isn’t hard to spot players with a great feel for offense. But the same innate sense of the game exists on the defensive end of the floor, coaches and players said. Players have that knack for knowing when to help and when not to, or possess great timing to block shots, great anticipation to get in a passing lane and come up with a steal.

College players can be taught to be good – even very good – defenders through coaching and experience. But great defenders are born with a feel for that side of the game.

Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel has seen those kind of players. As a freshman at Duke, he saw how Coach Mike Krzyzewski could count on Grant Hill’s feel for the game to bolster the Blue Devils on the defensive end.

Later, he watched Shane Battier have a similar impact on that end of his floor for Capel’s alma mater. Capel compared those type of defenders to a great playmaking safety in the NFL.