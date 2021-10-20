UVA's pack-line defense runs best with a stopper at the back end. Can Kadin Shedrick be that player?

When it’s at its most stifling, Virginia basketball’s pack-line defense is anchored by an athletic and instinctive player on the back end. Players like Akil Mitchell, Darion Atkins and Isaiah Wilkins blended the physical ability to protect the rim with an uncanny sense of timing for when to help and rotate.
That is the role Tony Bennett is hoping sophomore Kadin Shedrick can grow into this season.
“I think it’s important to have that guy who’s a fixer, or a glue guy or a rim protector-type of player,” said Bennett. “Kadin has the makings to be that.”
The 6-foot-11, 231-pound Shedrick, a North Carolina native who redshirted two years ago and was limited to 11 games due to illness last season, is a likely starter and the apparent next in line in UVA’s lineage of defensive stoppers.
“I definitely think I can fill that role,” said Shedrick. “The main thing for me is to be a defensive anchor.”
A naturally gifted shot-blocker, Shedrick swatted a pair of shots in his collegiate debut last November against Towson. This year, he’ll be Virginia’s primary last line of defense at the goal.
“In high school, defense and protecting the rim, I think I was really good at,” said Shedrick. “I think a lot of that has to do with timing.”
Basketball analysts frequently evaluate a player’s feel for the game on the offensive end. Does he have a good sense of when to push the tempo or when to slow it down, when to attack the rim or when to shoot from the outside?
It isn’t hard to spot players with a great feel for offense. But the same innate sense of the game exists on the defensive end of the floor, coaches and players said. Players have that knack for knowing when to help and when not to, or possess great timing to block shots, great anticipation to get in a passing lane and come up with a steal.
College players can be taught to be good – even very good – defenders through coaching and experience. But great defenders are born with a feel for that side of the game.
Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel has seen those kind of players. As a freshman at Duke, he saw how Coach Mike Krzyzewski could count on Grant Hill’s feel for the game to bolster the Blue Devils on the defensive end.
Later, he watched Shane Battier have a similar impact on that end of his floor for Capel’s alma mater. Capel compared those type of defenders to a great playmaking safety in the NFL.
“There have been some guys who are elite at that,” said Capel. “And if you have a guy like that, you kind of just turn him loose and you let him defend. You let him be like a Troy Polamalu was, where he just kind of roams and does it.”
Virginia’s defense has been elevated by those types of players during Bennett’s 12 seasons leading the program. Guards like Malcolm Brogdon and De’Andre Hunter were star-stopping on-ball defenders.
The pack-line defense has been its most dominant, however, when UVA has had an intuitive star at the back end, players like Mitchell, Atkins and Wilkins, a current graduate assistant who can both tell and show Shedrick how to see the game from back of the pack.
A year ago, Jay Huff finished second in the ACC and 12th in the nation after blocking 2.6 shots per game and Virginia ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense, yielding just 60.5 points per outing. Huff worked hard on his defensive rotations but never had the natural feel for that end of the floor. Still, his height and length made Huff – now a Los Angeles Laker – a formidable presence in the paint.
Bennett likened Shedrick’s mobility, athleticism and length to his most recent star, Mamadi Diakite.
“I think he can really become that,” Bennett said of Shedrick. “It’s a process, but I see the makings. … He’s coming in that area. Half the battle is, ‘Do you see yourself that way? Do you want that?”
“We need that from him.”
