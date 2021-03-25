UVA's Sam Hauser plans to forgo additional eligibility, turn professional

UVA forward Sam Hauser announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he plans to pursue "the next level" of basketball and won't return for a final, optional year of eligibility with the Cavaliers next season.

Hauser, a grad transfer from Marquette, was a redshirt senior but had the chance to return to Charlottesville because of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he says he's pursuing "the next step in my career," presumably via the NBA draft.

He thanked Tony Bennett, the coaching staff and his teammates in the message announcing his plans.

The 6-foot-8 Hauser, who joined UVA in 2019 but played only one season with the Cavaliers after sitting due to NCAA transfer rules, averaged a career-high 16 points to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25 starts this past year. He shot 59.6% from the field, 41.7% from long range and 89.6% from the free throw line.