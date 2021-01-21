UVA's Trey Murphy III grew into an ACC player after starting his career at Rice

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Trey Murphy III first flashed on Virginia basketball’s recruiting radar as a junior in high school. UVA assistant Jason Williford even went to North Carolina to work Murphy out.

“We went down and took a look at him. He was, at that time, 6-foot-4, 150 pounds soaking wet,” said Williford. “And I just said to (Tony Bennett), ‘There’s a kid who shoots the ball really well. You’d like him, just from his ability to shoot, but physically, he’s not big enough to do it in our league.”

It wasn’t just UVA that passed. Murphy said he only had six offers, mostly from low to mid-major programs. He committed to Rice.

“At the time, that was my best option for academics and athletics,” said Murphy, now the third leading scorer for a No. 13 Virginia team that has won five in a row. “So that’s where I went. It was tough moving out to Houston and being away from my family, a 17-hour car ride. But I felt like it helped me mature a lot.”

An only child, Murphy said being that far from his family back in Durham, N.C. was challenging, but that didn’t slow him down on the court. His senior year of high school saw him hit a growth spurt and, as a 6-8 freshman at Rice, he averaged 8.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game and set a school record by hitting 42.1% of this 3-point attempts.