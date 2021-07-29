UVA's Trey Murphy III picked 17th by New Orleans in NBA draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE – When Trey Murphy III arrived at Virginia before the 2020-21 season, the basketball coaching staff thought he had the potential to develop into a similar style player as De'Andre Hunter, the athletic wing who helped lead the Cavaliers to the 2019 national championship before becoming an NBA lottery pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans apparently see similar potential in Murphy. The Pelicans took the 6-foot-9, 206-pound guard with the 17th pick in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft, making Murphy the Virginia program’s 11th first-round selection and fourth in the last six years.

Murphy played two seasons at Rice before transferring to UVA for the 2020-21 season. After initially planning to redshirt, Murphy ended up playing in 25 games, starting 20. He averaged 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this past season for the Cavaliers.

In New Orleans, he joins a roster that includes former Duke star Zion Williamson, former UCLA star Lonzo Ball and former Virginia Tech star Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

The Pelicans finished 31-41 last season, placing fourth in the Southwest Division. They acquired the 17th pick in a trade with the Grizzlies earlier in the week.