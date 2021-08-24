Varina hoops standout Alphonzo Billups, one of the nation's top 100 recruits, commits to VCU

VCU picked up a major piece for its 2022 recruiting class Tuesday — from right at home.
Alphonzo Billups, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard out of Varina High School in Henrico, committed to the Rams on Tuesday afternoon. The dynamic shooter and playmaker chose VCU over a list of final schools that included LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, N.C. State and Pittsburgh.
He’s VCU’s highest-ranked recruit since Bones Hyland in 2019. Billups carries a four-star composite rating from 247Sports and is No. 90 nationally in the site’s class of 2022 rankings. Hyland also was a four-star recruit and No. 81 nationally.
According to 247Sports, as of early this month, Billups had taken visits to VCU, N.C. State and Pitt. He announced his final list on Aug. 1.
Henrico did not play winter sports this past school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Billups averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals as a sophomore for Varina in 2019-20. VCU was his first Division I offer, in April 2020.
He has competed in AAU competition with the Richmond-based Team Loaded squad. He averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists with Team Loaded's 17U group this summer on the Adidas 3 Stripes Select Basketball circuit, according to the circuit's website.
Billups completes the Rams’ 2022 recruiting class for now, filling scholarship slots currently held by seniors Vince Williams and KeShawn Curry that will open next year even if they opt to return for the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA in the midst of the pandemic.
Christian Fermin was the first member of the class, picking VCU in July. The 6-10 forward is another highly touted recruit, with a three-star composite rating and No. 120 overall class of 2022 ranking from 247Sports.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr