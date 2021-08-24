Varina hoops standout Alphonzo Billups, one of the nation's top 100 recruits, commits to VCU

VCU picked up a major piece for its 2022 recruiting class Tuesday — from right at home.

Alphonzo Billups, a 6-foot-7 shooting guard out of Varina High School in Henrico, committed to the Rams on Tuesday afternoon. The dynamic shooter and playmaker chose VCU over a list of final schools that included LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, N.C. State and Pittsburgh.

He’s VCU’s highest-ranked recruit since Bones Hyland in 2019. Billups carries a four-star composite rating from 247Sports and is No. 90 nationally in the site’s class of 2022 rankings. Hyland also was a four-star recruit and No. 81 nationally.

According to 247Sports, as of early this month, Billups had taken visits to VCU, N.C. State and Pitt. He announced his final list on Aug. 1.

Henrico did not play winter sports this past school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Billups averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals as a sophomore for Varina in 2019-20. VCU was his first Division I offer, in April 2020.