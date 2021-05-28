Vay continues tear, helping push VCU into Atlantic 10 tournament final with 10-4 win over Rhode Island

Then Vay smacked a double to right center field, and Hibbits legged out a run from first base to make it 2-0.

URI matched VCU in the bottom half of the sixth, on a tying, two RBI double by Max Mircovich. And catcher Sonny Ulliania, in the seventh, hit a two-run home run off reliever Edwin Serrano, which put URI up 4-2.

But, down to five outs, Vay put VCU right back in it with a two-run shot to right field, after which his ecstatic teammates came out to greet him in front of the VCU dugout.

Later, a sacrifice fly from center fielder Hogan Brown, that scored second baseman Michael Haydak, put VCU back in front. And some heads-up baserunning helped lead to a series of RBI singles, from first baseman Steven Carpenter, Locklear and Hibbits. Carpenter and Locklear each snagged second off the throws home on their singles.

“It was just, you're back to back to fundamentals, man. Day 1 baserunning,” Stiffler said. “You're able to take advantage of it, and that turned a two-run lead into a four-run lead."