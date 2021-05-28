Vay continues tear, helping push VCU into Atlantic 10 tournament final with 10-4 win over Rhode Island

Entering Friday’s Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal against Rhode Island, VCU coach Shawn Stiffler knew URI starter Mike Webb was going to be a handful.
The right-hander has been one of the top pitchers in the league, his 3.24 ERA sixth in the A-10.
So VCU just had to match the zeroes Mike Webb put up on the scoreboard, Stiffler thought.
VCU starter Bradford Webb made that happen, with his strongest outing of the season. With that, Stiffler believed the bats would come around in time.
“We may not get you for the first six [innings], but at some point we're going to get you,” Stiffler said.
And they did, just like they’ve done for now 20 straight games.
Mike Webb neutralized VCU’s red-hot bats for five innings. But they came alive in the sixth.
And VCU catcher Hunter Vay continued his tournament tear with a tying, two-run home run in a go-ahead, six-run eighth inning. He added a second two-run home run in the ninth.
Once again, then, VCU triumphed, by a score of 10-4 at The Diamond. The squad’s program-record win streak now stands at 20, and Friday’s win put VCU in Saturday's A-10 tournament final, where it will face either Dayton or URI at noon.
"We just hung on and like we do, man, we just have great faith in our guys," Stiffler said. “And, like they do, they keep showing up."
A pitcher’s duel Friday morphed into an offensive roller coaster midway through. The two Webbs on the mound went tit for tat, skirting through jams in the first handful of innings, leaving nothing but zeroes.
Top-seeded VCU (36-14) stranded four runners through five innings, and third-seeded URI (28-25-1) stranded five.
Bradford Webb, a Hampden-Sydney graduate transfer, matched his season high of five innings, and struck out a season-high eight batters. He surrendered just three hits, and no walks.
It was exactly what VCU needed, Stiffler said, matching the zeroes Mike Webb was posting.
“The guy was just absolutely awesome,” Stiffler said of his right-hander.
Mike Webb shut VCU out through five as well. In the sixth, though, VCU’s batting leader, Tyler Locklear — both the A-10’s rookie and player of the year — jumpstarted a rally that broke the deadlock. The third baseman knocked a leadoff single. Designated hitter Liam Hibbits followed with a single of his own. Later, right fielder Jack Scroeder lined a ball to left field, good enough for a sacrifice fly that scored Locklear from third base.
Then Vay smacked a double to right center field, and Hibbits legged out a run from first base to make it 2-0.
URI matched VCU in the bottom half of the sixth, on a tying, two RBI double by Max Mircovich. And catcher Sonny Ulliania, in the seventh, hit a two-run home run off reliever Edwin Serrano, which put URI up 4-2.
But, down to five outs, Vay put VCU right back in it with a two-run shot to right field, after which his ecstatic teammates came out to greet him in front of the VCU dugout.
Later, a sacrifice fly from center fielder Hogan Brown, that scored second baseman Michael Haydak, put VCU back in front. And some heads-up baserunning helped lead to a series of RBI singles, from first baseman Steven Carpenter, Locklear and Hibbits. Carpenter and Locklear each snagged second off the throws home on their singles.
“It was just, you're back to back to fundamentals, man. Day 1 baserunning,” Stiffler said. “You're able to take advantage of it, and that turned a two-run lead into a four-run lead."
Vay added his second two-run home run in the ninth, for good measure. The former Thomas Dale standout finished 4 for 5 with five runs driven in. And, in two A-10 tournament games total, including Thursday’s matchup against Saint Joseph’s, Vay is 8 of 10 with three home runs and nine RBIs.
"When he's playing well, it's easy for the guys to feel confident themselves,” Stiffler said of Vay.
Now VCU is back in the A-10 final for the first time since 2017. And the team’s NCAA tournament credentials would seem stout regardless of how Saturday turns out.
Stiffler said his team is back where it belongs.
“It feels good to get that monkey off our back,” Stiffler said. “This was a big one.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr