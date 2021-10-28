VCU A-10 media day notebook: Bigger roles ahead for Curry, Hattix-Covington? What will be league's COVID-19 policy?

There’s room to grow from beyond the arc, Curry has been a career 24.6% shooter from deep. But Curry said Thursday he could definitely see himself assuming that greater role on the offensive end.

“I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win,” he said. “If Coach needs me to score that night, if Coach needs me to defend that night. I'm just here to do whatever needs to be done in order to help my team win, to be honest."

Handling injuries to importance pieces

Rhoades on Thursday expounded upon the offseason injuries VCU has dealt with, with returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin out for the beginning of the season recovering from an Achilles rupture suffered in late May, and wing Jamir Watkins and guard Jarren McAllister out for the entire year due to right ACL tears suffered in preseason practices.

Rhoades called the injuries heartbreaking. For McAllister, it was the second straight year he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. And Watkins was going to be a starter this year, Rhoades said.