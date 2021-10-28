VCU A-10 media day notebook: Bigger roles ahead for Curry, Hattix-Covington? What will be league's COVID-19 policy?

With the season now just about a dozen days away, the Atlantic 10 held it’s basketball media day over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, through a series of Zoom interviews with representatives from each team’s men’s and women’s programs.
VCU’s time came on Thursday morning, with coach Mike Rhoades, guard KeShawn Curry and forward Levi Stockard III representing the men’s team, and coach Beth O’Boyle, guard Taya Robinson and guard Madison Hattix-Covington representing the women’s team.
Here’s a few notes and tidbits from the sessions:
More prominent offensive role ahead for Curry?
Curry, now a senior, has an innate knack for getting to the basket and scoring at the rim. But he has a career scoring average of 4.3 points to this point, averaging 14.3 minutes over his career in a mostly off-the-bench role.
This year, whether he starts or continues to come off the bench, he seems headed toward more of a featured role offensively, with VCU charged with replacing the 19.5 points Bones Hyland averaged last season, before he entered the NBA draft and was picked 26th overall by the Nuggets.
Curry displayed some of that in the Rams’ Oct. 16 Black and Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage, scoring a game-high 16 points, on 7 of 11 shooting from the floor. He did it mostly in his signature way, charging to the hoop.
There’s room to grow from beyond the arc, Curry has been a career 24.6% shooter from deep. But Curry said Thursday he could definitely see himself assuming that greater role on the offensive end.
“I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help the team win,” he said. “If Coach needs me to score that night, if Coach needs me to defend that night. I'm just here to do whatever needs to be done in order to help my team win, to be honest."
Handling injuries to importance pieces
Rhoades on Thursday expounded upon the offseason injuries VCU has dealt with, with returning starting point guard Ace Baldwin out for the beginning of the season recovering from an Achilles rupture suffered in late May, and wing Jamir Watkins and guard Jarren McAllister out for the entire year due to right ACL tears suffered in preseason practices.
Rhoades called the injuries heartbreaking. For McAllister, it was the second straight year he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. And Watkins was going to be a starter this year, Rhoades said.
“We're not going to make excuses around here, there's no way we're going to do that,” Rhoades said. “But, the No. 1 thing is we rally around those guys. The way we help those guys through those injuries is staying together, and being there for them.”
For Baldwin, Rhoades said Jan. 1 remains the target date for his return, which would fall at the beginning of A-10 play, after the Rams’ league opener against George Mason. Rhoades said Baldwin is doing great in his rehab, on the court shooting and moving around.
And Baldwin has continued to make an impact, even while still recovering.
“The problem we have with Ace is we're probably going to have to steal his shoes soon, because he wants to get in practice already,” Rhoades said. “Even when he's in the gym and not playing, he has an impact on his team. The other day in the scrimmage, he was one of the loudest voices on the bench. He was talking to the young guys like a coach.
“That leadership here is valuable for us, and he'll provide that.”
Mikeal Brown-Jones is impressing
One of VCU’s intriguing young returners is 6-8, 220-pound sophomore forward Mikeal Brown-Jones. He’s a versatile frontcourt piece for the Rams, to slot into the “four,” or traditional power forward spot.
The Philadelphia native played in all but one of the Rams’ 26 games last season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game.
Rhoades said Thursday that Brown-Jones had a great offseason, and has had a great preseason.
“He's playing really hard. He's hitting 3s for us, he's really worked on his game,” Rhoades said. “So, he needs to really step up and give us great minutes. And he has that Philly swag to him, and toughness, that we really love. And he's a kid that represents us the right way.”
The makeup of the frontcourt rotation will be one of the early season questions for Rams, with Brown-Jones in the mix. Stockard and Hason Ward are presumed starters. But newcomers Providence transfer Jimmy Nichols Jr. and freshman Jalen DeLoach have been injected into the mix as well.
Rhoades said after the Black and Gold Game that one of his areas of emphasis out of that game was reviewing two-man matchups, like that of Stockard and Ward, and of Nichols and DeLoach in the frontcourt.
“I wanted to see those guys working together as big guys,’ Rhoades said then.
Hattix-Covington could assume more responsibility
Hattix-Covington has been an important piece for VCU, mostly as a reserve. After the 2019-20 season, she became the first-ever Ram to be named A-10 sixth woman of the year.
Last season, she came off the bench in all but 10 of VCU’s 27 games, though she averaged 27.6 minutes, fourth-highest on the team. She also averaged 6.8 points and four rebounds.
But with last year’s second-leading scorer Tera Reed gone, a transfer to USC, could Hattix-Covington’s role expand as a fifth-year senior?
"I could be starting this year, I'm not sure. But I'm just doing whatever coach wants me to do in my role,” said Hattix-Covington, who is one of VCU’s three captains. “I have tried to be a spark off the bench. But if I need to start I will. And I've just been working in the offseason, trying to get better. Get better with the team.”
Robinson said Hattix-Covington has been a lot more vocal so far this year, and O’Boyle lauded her understanding of how the Rams want to play, and in doing the small things — like taking charges — that can have an impact on a game.
O’Boyle expects “exciting things” from Hattix-Covington this season.
“You just want to have a player on your team that you know is really solid,” O’Boyle said. “And then I think she's grown in her position as a leader.”
Rams continue to hammer defense
High-level defensive play was the bedrock for the turnaround VCU’s women’s basketball program experienced in 2018-19, a 17-win improvement over 2017-18 and the first of what became three straight trips to the A-10 tournament title game.
The Rams, in 2018-19, finished third in the nation in field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 33.2%. They were fifth in the country in limiting teams to 52 points per game.
They were 35th (36.4%) and 26th (56.7) in those categories, respectively, in 2019-20. But they slipped to 169th (40.2%) and 110th (62.4) last season, though they won the school’s first-ever A-10 tournament title.
Coming off that championship campaign, an area of defense the Rams have emphasized in particular is rebounding, to let rebounds flow into quick offense.
“We talk about [defense] in different ways,” O’Boyle said. "How can we make sure that our defense is upsetting the rhythm of other teams' offense? How many deflections can we get? How great can we be communicating on screens? Your voice, how much that can impact the game. And then that leads into our rebounding.”
A-10’s COVID-19 policy for this season
Coming off a season during which teams faced a multiplicity of COVID-19-forced schedule adjustments, the league is preparing for what’s expected to be a more normal slate this winter.
League commissioner Bernadette McGlade held a Q&A session at the end of media day Thursday, and said the A-10 will have its regular fall meeting next week, when it will adopt its return to play policy for this season.
Last season, there was an effort to reschedule league games affected by COVID-19. But this year, if a team is sidelined by a COVID-19-related situation, and its opponent is able to play, that team would take a forfeit.
That’s on par with the policy for such situations this year elsewhere in college athletics.
“Now, we are being very specific, because those calculations won't count in the overall record,” McGlade said. “But they will count for our conference seeding. And that's, as you know, really important at the end of the season."
In the CAA, which includes James Madison and William & Mary, commissioner Joe D’Antonio said Thursday on men’s basketball media day that there are testing parameters for unvaccinated participants.
“The plan that we have for our basketball season is almost the exact plan that we had in place for our student-athletes during our fall season as well,” he said.
For CAA Football, the league announced in August that games unable to be played due to COVID-related protocols “would be considered a forfeit by the cancelling team. The cancelling team would receive a loss in the conference standings and the opposing team would be awarded a victory.”
There have been no football forfeits in the CAA.
D’Antonio expressed optimism for similar success for basketball and said, “I know within our community of CAA basketball teams we have a fairly high level of vaccination rates, which is certainly positive, and I feel very confident going into the season that we’ll be able to adhere to the policies that we have in place, continue to keep everyone safe, and be able to play the games that are on the schedule.”
Staff writer John O'Connor contributed to this report.
