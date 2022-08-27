VCU adds Obinnaya Okafor as walk-on out of Bethel High in Hampton

VCU men's basketball has added another name to its list of frontcourt options, this one an in-state talent.

The Rams secured Obinnaya Okafor — a 6-9, 216-pound forward out of Bethel High School in Hampton — as a walk-on, coach Mike Rhoades confirmed on Saturday evening. Okafor enrolled at VCU last week.

He is a fourth member of VCU’s 2022 freshman class, joining 6-7 wing Alphonzo Billups, a former Varina star; 6-10 forward Christian Fermin; and 6-8 forward Toibu Lawal.

Okafor held an offer from Hampton, received in the summer of 2020.

He will offer additional depth at a needed spot. Jalen DeLoach was the only returning frontcourt contributor for the Rams, after graduating Levi Stockard III, and after the transfers of Hason Ward (Iowa State), Mikeal Brown-Jones (UNCG) and Jimmy Nichols Jr. (Coastal Carolina).

Okafor, in addition to Bethel, played in the Boo Williams AAU program.