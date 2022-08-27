 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VCU adds Obinnaya Okafor as walk-on out of Bethel High in Hampton

  • 0
VCU logo small

VCU men's basketball has added another name to its list of frontcourt options, this one an in-state talent.

The Rams secured Obinnaya Okafor — a 6-9, 216-pound forward out of Bethel High School in Hampton — as a walk-on, coach Mike Rhoades confirmed on Saturday evening. Okafor enrolled at VCU last week.

He is a fourth member of VCU’s 2022 freshman class, joining 6-7 wing Alphonzo Billups, a former Varina star; 6-10 forward Christian Fermin; and 6-8 forward Toibu Lawal.

Okafor held an offer from Hampton, received in the summer of 2020.

He will offer additional depth at a needed spot. Jalen DeLoach was the only returning frontcourt contributor for the Rams, after graduating Levi Stockard III, and after the transfers of Hason Ward (Iowa State), Mikeal Brown-Jones (UNCG) and Jimmy Nichols Jr. (Coastal Carolina).

People are also reading…

Okafor, in addition to Bethel, played in the Boo Williams AAU program.

wepps@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6442

Twitter: @wayneeppsjr

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News