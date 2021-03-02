VCU adjusts capacity limits for outdoor sporting events

After updated COVID-19 guidelines were released by the state last week, VCU announced updated athletic event attendance policies Tuesday morning.

Virginia shifted attendance caps for outdoor entertainment venues last week, from 250 to a limit of 1,000, or 30%, whichever is lower. The limit for indoor venues remains at 250.

The Rams will now increase capacity allowances at Sports Backers Stadium for men’s and women’s soccer games from 250 to 400, and increase the limit for baseball games at The Diamond from 250 to 350.

VCU field hockey and lacrosse games at Cary Street Field will remain restricted to player guests.

With no change to the state guideline for indoor capacity, the Siegel Center will continue to permit up to 250 spectators for men’s and women’s basketball games, and volleyball games. That includes the upcoming men’s and women’s Atlantic 10 basketball tournaments.