VCU again answers question that matters with win over Richmond

Rhoades said he thought each of his players was locked in on the defensive end. They guarded the ball, he said, blew up ball screens and limited the Spiders to 3 of 19 from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland said the Rams tried to stick to the game plan.

“I give them a lot of credit for their defense,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “And I felt like we were able to get some good shots but, again, we didn't make them and a lot of credit goes to their defense."

Hyland led the rebounding charge with a career-high 12, to go along with his game-high 20 points and career-high six assists. And he did that while playing hurt. He admitted he didn’t feel so good Wednesday — Rhoades said Hyland hadn’t practiced the previous two days due to a knee issue and Hyland mentioned a hip flexor issue as well.

Hyland said he just tried to go out and do the best he could.

“Just trying to be out there and do whatever for my teammates, honestly,” Hyland said. “Just trying to give it my all.”

He’s also made a conscious effort to rebound more, assisting VCU’s forwards. He’s averaged 5.7 rebounds in the Rams’ 11 A-10 games, compared to 2.8 in their nine nonconference games.