VCU aiming for return to full capacity for hoops at Siegel Center

When the VCU basketball season was in progress this past fall and winter, a constant sentiment Ed McLaughlin heard was that people wanted to be able to be back in the Siegel Center.
“I mean, it was all the time,” said McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics.
But, for most, that wasn’t possible. Under state COVID-19 restrictions, capacity at the 7,637-seat venue was capped at 250 per game during basketball season.
Of that number, there were 175 seats available to VCU season ticket holders and donors at the school’s highest giving level, the “Scholarship Society,” which constitutes at least $24,000 contributed per year.
There were 50 tickets available for VCU players to give to family and friends, and 25 open to students.
At the normally fully packed and rambunctious venue, that’s carried a sellout streak for men’s basketball games since January 2011, the atmosphere was significantly subdued. Faint artificial fan noise and recordings of Peppas pep band track filled in for the real thing.
But, as more and more people get vaccinated, VCU has its sights set on full capacity at the Siegel Center for home hoops contests in the 2021-22 season. McLaughlin and VCU announced the intention this past Monday, in a letter addressed to fans.
The school wanted to get the message out now, as season ticket renewals begin.
“We want folks to know that we plan to have them back,” McLaughlin said Friday.
Reflecting on the past season, McLaughlin feels good about how VCU managed operations with the reduced crowd for 2020-21. Spectators were limited to groups of four and two, made up of people from the same household. Groups in the were separated by 10 feet.
McLaughlin feels the school could’ve even managed 2,000 fans in the Siegel Center safely, while adhering to social distancing standards.
"From our end, [last season] went great,” McLaughlin said. “But I certainly am disappointed that we couldn't have more fans in there.”
For the sellout streak at men’s basketball games, VCU determined that if whatever reduced capacity was met during the season — 250, as it became — then a particular game would be considered a sellout.
The school counted each of its 14 home games as sellouts, pushing the sellout streak to 166. That would pick back up again at whatever capacity is permitted by the state when the season begins in the fall.
McLaughlin said that, as part of a group of industry leaders in Virginia, there has been communication with the state. Whatever state regulations are in place in the fall and winter will determine whether or not the Rams can follow through with their goal of full capacity during the season.
Currently, under guidelines set to go into effect on May 15, indoor venues can house no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load, or a maximum of 1,000 spectators.
“We're going to continue to work with the Governor's Office, and we look forward to that work,” McLaughlin said. “And to make sure we have a reasonable path, and a safe path, but one that's not standing still either."
COVID-19 protocols if VCU were able to permit full capacity to start next season would continue to include masks. McLaughlin said the school hasn’t nailed down any prospect of a vaccination requirement along with that.
Based on numbers reported by the Times-Dispatch on April 16, the state was averaging 544,285 administered shots per week. At that rate, herd immunity could be reached — with around 75% of the population fully vaccinated — in some three months.
“When I look at it, and how the vaccination rate is going, the nice thing is that the large majority of folks, if not 80% of folks, will be vaccinated by the time the ball goes in the air in November,” McLaughlin said. “So we're optimistic that we may not even need a vaccination mandate, because so many folks will be vaccinated by then."
McLaughlin said he hasn’t gotten a feeling of hesitancy from fans to return to games, with full capacity.
Also, asked about the potential for full capacity at events for fall sports programs, McLaughlin said he believes “we'll be in good shape.”
When VCU and McLaughlin released the letter about attendance Monday, it had been 412 days since the last real, full-capacity sellout at a men’s basketball game.
From here, the school will hope it doesn’t have to wait nearly as long for the next one.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr