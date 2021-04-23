VCU aiming for return to full capacity for hoops at Siegel Center

The school wanted to get the message out now, as season ticket renewals begin.

“We want folks to know that we plan to have them back,” McLaughlin said Friday.

Reflecting on the past season, McLaughlin feels good about how VCU managed operations with the reduced crowd for 2020-21. Spectators were limited to groups of four and two, made up of people from the same household. Groups in the were separated by 10 feet.

McLaughlin feels the school could’ve even managed 2,000 fans in the Siegel Center safely, while adhering to social distancing standards.

"From our end, [last season] went great,” McLaughlin said. “But I certainly am disappointed that we couldn't have more fans in there.”

For the sellout streak at men’s basketball games, VCU determined that if whatever reduced capacity was met during the season — 250, as it became — then a particular game would be considered a sellout.

The school counted each of its 14 home games as sellouts, pushing the sellout streak to 166. That would pick back up again at whatever capacity is permitted by the state when the season begins in the fall.