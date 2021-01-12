VCU aiming to get back to favorable flow on offense

After Saturday’s loss to Rhode Island, both KeShawn Curry and Bones Hyland expressed the importance of VCU sticking to its offensive form.
Hyland said he felt the team wasn’t locked into its game plan. Aggressiveness faded after halftime.
"Got to stay locked in,” Curry said. “Got to stay locked in on what we practice.”
VCU shot just 9 of 27 from the field in the second half. Hyland shouldered the brunt of the production. He went 7 of 14, scoring 21 of his game-high 24 points. The 10 other players who touched the floor in the half went 2 of 13. Curry was the only other Ram who made a field goal — he was 2 of 2.
It’s natural that a scorer like Hyland would head VCU’s offensive efforts. But it seems as if the Rams are at their best when there’s greater movement and sharing on the offensive end.
They assisted on just nine of their 21 baskets overall Saturday, an assist rate (42.9%) almost 10 percentage points less than their season average.
Coach Mike Rhoades observed that they held the ball too much on offensive possessions, rather than distributing it in search of better opportunities. It’s one thing they’ll try to do better moving forward, with a trip to George Washington (3-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10) ahead Wednesday, a 2 p.m. tipoff on NBC Sports Washington.
“More paint touches, more ball movement,” Rhoades said. “Trust what we do.”
VCU (9-3, 2-1) finished with an overall field goal percentage of 38.9% Saturday, second-lowest this season. Curry was the only other VCU player who joined Hyland in double figures, with 11 points.
Rhoades said Monday that he feels his team’s offensive numbers have dipped recently because of decision making and poor shot selection. They’re areas VCU has excelled at at other times this year.
One sector where the Rams have seen a downtrend recently is the assist rate. VCU, in nine nonconference games, had an assist rate of at least 50% in all but two contests — with an average of 55.8%.
But, though the team began A-10 competition 2-0 to extend its win streak to seven, it hasn’t touched a 50% assist rate yet in conference play. The Rams have a three-game average of 39.9% in the category. Their season average is 52.2%, 157th nationally, per KenPom.com. The national average is 52.0%.
“We're going to continue to address it,” Rhoades said of the offensive execution. “One thing I feel since we've started with this group is they're open to it. 'What do we got to do, what do we got to do?' So, everybody goes through it.”
Another offensive component VCU would like to see coming out of Saturday’s game is better finishing inside across its frontcourt.
Sophomore Hason Ward went 3 of 4 from the field for 8 points, but VCU finished with a season-low-tying 26 points in the paint. Rhoades said the Rams have to work inside-outside more.
“Playing off the paint. Driving it and kicking it, and getting a second and third drive,” he said. “Throwing in there for a one-on-one scoring opportunity. Dropping it off for the big guys to score and draw fouls.”
Rhoades felt VCU’s struggles offensively impacted how it approached things on the defensive end Saturday, its usual flame there dimmed.
The Colonials on Wednesday will throw the league’s leading scoring duo at the Rams’ defense. Sophomore James Bishop, a transfer from LSU, is averaging 19.7 points, second in the A-10. Sophomore Jamison Battle is averaging 18.3 points, fourth in the league.
GW is coming off a pause due to a positive COVID-19 test among a staff member. The school announced the pause Friday, and its game against St. Bonaventure was postponed Saturday.
The Colonials’ game last Wednesday against Massachusetts was also postponed in the aftermath of the Capitol riots and subsequent 6 p.m. curfew in Washington, D.C. They haven’t played since Jan. 3.
“They're a team trying to find their identity, but it's led by those two guys,” Rhoades said, speaking on Bishop and Battle. “So it's sort of a two-headed snake.”
As far as his team is concerned, Rhoades said the Rams have to “get back to being us” — being the aggressors.
They’ll try to on Wednesday.
“This team can get a lot better,” Rhoades said. “And that second half offensively against Rhode Island was not good enough.”
