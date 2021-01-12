VCU aiming to get back to favorable flow on offense

“More paint touches, more ball movement,” Rhoades said. “Trust what we do.”

VCU (9-3, 2-1) finished with an overall field goal percentage of 38.9% Saturday, second-lowest this season. Curry was the only other VCU player who joined Hyland in double figures, with 11 points.

Rhoades said Monday that he feels his team’s offensive numbers have dipped recently because of decision making and poor shot selection. They’re areas VCU has excelled at at other times this year.

One sector where the Rams have seen a downtrend recently is the assist rate. VCU, in nine nonconference games, had an assist rate of at least 50% in all but two contests — with an average of 55.8%.

But, though the team began A-10 competition 2-0 to extend its win streak to seven, it hasn’t touched a 50% assist rate yet in conference play. The Rams have a three-game average of 39.9% in the category. Their season average is 52.2%, 157th nationally, per KenPom.com. The national average is 52.0%.

“We're going to continue to address it,” Rhoades said of the offensive execution. “One thing I feel since we've started with this group is they're open to it. 'What do we got to do, what do we got to do?' So, everybody goes through it.”