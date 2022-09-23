 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VCU announces Dec. 11 game against Howard, Oct. 29 exhibition vs. Shippensburg

Fans cheer as Virginia Commonwealth guard Jayden Nunn (23) shoots free throws during the first half of a NCAA basketball game between George Mason and Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

VCU men’s basketball on Friday announced two additional opponents, to round out its 2022-23 schedule.

The program revealed its nonconference schedule on Aug. 23, with dates for an Oct. 29 preseason exhibition and Dec. 11 home game TBA. And, on Friday, VCU revealed that Division II Shippensburg will be the exhibition opponent on Oct. 29, and that Howard will visit the Siegel Center on Dec. 11.

Game times for the matchups have not yet been announced.

VCU will host its annual Black & Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The regular season begins on Nov. 7 at home, against Manhattan.

The Rams will begin official preseason practices on Monday.

