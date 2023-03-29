VCU director of athletics Ed McLaughlin has in the past moved strikingly fast to bring in a new men's basketball head coach amid news of coaching turnover.

Such was the case this week. On the same night that Penn State announced former Rams coach Mike Rhoades as its new leader, VCU announced his replacement.

Former Utah State head coach, Virginia Tech assistant (2003-10) and Hampden-Sydney standout (1992-96) Ryan Odom was on Wednesday night named the 13th men's basketball coach in VCU history.

Meet the strong favorite to replace Mike Rhoades at VCU He represents the first departure from the Shaka Smart coaching tree since former assistants Will Wade and Mike Rhoades followed in Smart's footsteps.

“We welcome Ryan Odom as our next basketball coach with great excitement about our future,” McLaughlin said in a release sent by the school at 8:02 p.m., about three hours after Rhoades' departure was made official.

“Ryan has won at every stop along his coaching journey and has done it with a player-centered approach that develops them into young men who will succeed in the world.

He has won conference championships, won in the NCAA Tournament and raised the standard at every program through integrity, empathy and appreciation. We know that Ryan will continue to build sustainable national success that will take our next step toward winning a national championship and we look forward to having Lucia and the boys as part of Ram Nation.”

An introductory press conference will be held Tuesday in Richmond, the release said, with further details to be released in the coming days.

Odom takes over a VCU program that has recorded 23-straight winning seasons and has reached 13 NCAA tournaments since 2004.

The Rams earned the 2023 Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament championships while going 27-8 and garnering a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they lost to No. 5 Saint Mary's in the Round of 64.

College basketball fans around the state may remember Odom well for various reasons.

The former Maryland-Baltimore County coach led the Retrievers to a historic, 74-54 upset win over Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament. UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to take town a No. 1 seed.

Though Odom has extensive history in the state, he would also represent the first departure from the Shaka Smart coaching tree since former assistants Will Wade and Rhoades followed in Smart’s footsteps.

That staff led VCU on its legendary 2011 Final Four run, a watershed moment in Rams lore that sent the program on its current trajectory.

Odom would have hopes of continuing and perhaps building on that course.

The 48-year-old Durham, N.C., native graduated from Richard J. Reynolds High in Winston-Salem, N.C., before starting at point guard for all four of his years at Hampden-Sydney under coach Tony Shaver. Odom graduated from H-SC with a degree in economics as the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and was fourth in assists.

He’s currently Hampden-Sydney’s 29th all-time leading scorer with 1,162 points and holds the school records for 3s in a season with 82 (1994-95) and consecutive games with a made 3 (24, 95-96).

Current Steward boys basketball coach T.J. Grimes passed Odom as the Tigers’ all-time leader in 3s by hitting 262 from 1996 to 2000. Odom is seventh all-time in career assists with 336.

Upon graduation, Odom immediately went into the coaching profession, and spent time as an assistant at South Florida, Furman, UNC Asheville, Virginia Tech (2003-2010 under Seth Greenberg) and Charlotte before becoming the 49ers’ interim head coach in 2015.

His first head coaching gig was at Lenoir-Rhyne (2015-16) before moving on to UMBC (2016-21) and Utah State (2021-present). Odom’s career record is 158-100 (.612).

His UMBC teams won the America East tournament title in 2018 and regular-season championship in 2021. Odom was honored with the Hugh Durham Award as the nation’s top mid-major coach in 2018 and was named the America East coach of the year in 2021.

Odom became the head coach at Utah State on April 5, 2021. In his first season, the Aggies went 18-16, finished seventh in the Mountain West and lost in the first round of the NIT.

His second season brought drastic improvement, as Utah State in 2022-23 went 26-9, finished tied for second in the Mountain West and earned an at-large bid and No. 10 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Aggies concluded the year with losses to eventual Final Four participant San Diego State (62-57) in the Mountain West title game and to No. 7-seed Missouri (76-65) in the NCAA Round of 64. Utah State finished the season No. 18 in the country in the NCAA’s NET ranking.

Odom is the son of former East Carolina, Wake Forest and South Carolina coach Dave Odom, who also was an assistant at Virginia under Terry Holland. He’s married and has two children. His son, Connor, plays at Utah State and this past season was one of the recipients of the United States Basketball Writers Association’s Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award.

Connor Odom received the award for his advocacy on mental health issues after going public with his own struggles with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder after a teenage bout with Lyme disease.

