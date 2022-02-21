VCU athletes settling into still-emerging NIL space

Maddison Furman knew it was a longshot. But, ‘Why not?’ he thought.

As the opportunity for collegiate athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses opened last summer, Furman instantly thought of Roots Natural Kitchen, a fast casual chain with two Richmond-area locations.

“I love their food,” said Furman, a pitcher on the Rams’ baseball team. “And definitely a place that I want to represent in terms of eating healthy, fueling me for the season and just getting me the type of nutrients I need to succeed on the field.”

So Furman decided to take a swing, and sent a message to Roots’ Instagram account inquiring about possible NIL opportunities. He wasn’t expecting a response.

But, Roots got back to him a day or two later. The company told him to reach out to a human resources representative through email. Furman jumped on that. And it’s led to what’s been a fruitful partnership for him — he is receiving free Roots food for the school year in exchange for social media posts about the restaurant.

It’s an example of how VCU athletes are beginning to wade into the NIL waters and explore the types of deals possible for them in the emerging market.

Athletes were first able to agree to NIL partnerships last July 1, and in the almost eight months since, VCU athletes have agreed to 51 deals — 26 of those have been in the last two months. There are 284 athletes at the school.

The deals’ average value is $458.61, and the total monetary compensation across the deals has been $23,389.

VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a December interview that the number of NIL deals were tracking at an anticipated rate, and that he expected the average value of the deals to continue to grow as NIL becomes more common in the marketplace and as athletes learn how to monetize their brands more effectively.

The waters are still fairly uncharted, but it’s become clear that — like for Furman — social media marketing is the most common way VCU athletes are benefiting from NIL.

"Without a doubt, the largest upside for them is social media. Because they can control it,” McLaughlin said. “So companies wanting to market to college students and do it on a social platform — college student-athletes obviously have some of the larger followings on a college campus.

“So, in my mind, as we looked at this before [July 1], I always thought social media would be the biggest avenue for some of these kids to be doing it. For us at least."

According to NIL technology company Opendorse, through Dec. 31, the average compensation per Division I athlete nationally was $1,036. Like at VCU, the most common NIL activity across the country has been related to posting content — 82.5%, according to the Opendorse data.

Opendorse also gleaned that college football players had accounted for a significant majority of NIL deals through the end of the year, 33.8%. Men’s basketball players were second at 8.6%.

Among the high-end outliers have been former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, now at Texas, who agreed to a $1.4 million deal with GT Sports Marketing last summer. Also Alabama quarterback Bryce Young who, by the end of last July, had already agreed to deals worth more than $800,000.

At VCU, according to data presented to the Board of Visitors in mid December, the top NIL deal agreed to in terms of monetary value was by men’s basketball star Vince Williams Jr. He received $750 for a law firm radio ad read.

Furman estimates that the value in product he’s gotten from his Roots deal is likely in the same range. During the fall semester, he was allowed essentially a bowl a day from the restaurant if he wanted it. In exchange, every time — or every couple times — he went he would post Roots content to his Instagram story. So he estimated he got 60 to 80 bowls in the fall semester.

This semester Roots and he have curtailed that a bit, with a tweaked formula for the trade of posts to food. It’s not an exact equation, but the general expectations are that Furman repost posts made by the Roots account, add an original Roots-related video or other post of his own to his feed at least once a month and to try to note on his account each time that he goes to Roots.

“So for example, if I were to meet expectations for all three or four of those requirements, then they would log, let’s say, 15 bowls into my account for the month,” said Furman, a Richmond native and former St. Christopher’s standout.

Furman hasn’t posted as much recently, but said he’s had about 10 bowls since the end of the fall semester.

Meanwhile, one of the other top deals noted in the December BOV meeting was another restaurant-related one — men’s basketball’s Jamir Watkins signed a partnership with chain &pizza, to post on his social media in exchange for $500.

He made an &pizza post to his Instagram in October. And, before that, he had a merchandise deal with PathWater. But he’s mostly focused on his recovery from a September ACL tear since.

"I know once I get back the more deals will come,” he said. “So that's what I'm really focused on.”

Other VCU NIL partnerships noted as part of a top five listed in the December BOV meeting were between women’s soccer’s Bri Kropinack and drink mix company Liquid IV, for a gift-in-kind value of $104, and a deal women’s basketball’s Mykel Parham agreed to that paid $100 for Virginia voting social media posts.

Statewide, Virginia appears to be nearing the point of becoming among two dozen other states in putting in place legislation governing NIL — a bill on it passed the Senate at the beginning of this month.

But it seems the possibilities within the NIL space will remain numerous. And athletes at VCU and elsewhere are just scratching the surface.

“When they told us about it, I was really shocked and surprised that we get to actually start putting ourself out there and being able to brand ourself more,” Watkins said. “It was actually exciting to know that. Because that's something not a lot of people get to do at our age.”