VCU has finalized an extension to the contract for director of athletics Ed McLaughlin, a university spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Neither financial details nor the length of the deal were released by the school. But VCU Athletics shared a statement from McLaughlin, who is currently in Greece with the men's basketball team.

“I deeply appreciate that (VCU President Michael) Rao, the Board of Visitors and Karol Gray trust in my leadership so much to finalize this extension," McLaughlin said.

"We have created much success together and have many more good days ahead of us with exciting major projects and championships to win. Most importantly, our work has changed the lives of hundreds of student-athletes on our campus and countless folks throughout the Central Virginia area.

"VCU has become home to my family and me over the last 11 years and I will continue to give our student-athletes, coaches and campus community my very best every day.”

McLaughlin was on July 24, 2012 named the sixth AD in VCU history. In April of 2017 he agreed to a four-year extension that ran through 2024. No financial details were released.

McLaughlin, who has been at VCU since 2012, has in the past been linked with the AD’s job at his alma mater, Boston College. But those links have in recent years subsided as McLaughlin appears entrenched in Richmond.

McLaughlin was promoted to associate vice president and director of athletics in 2014 and given a three-year extension that ran through 2019. His base salary for that deal was $271,000.

In 2015, he received a raise to $300,000 plus incentives in an extension that ran through 2020.

Prior to joining VCU, McLaughlin spent six years as AD at Niagara. From 2004 to 2006, he was the associate athletic director for external affairs at American University.

A native of Natick, Massachusetts, McLaughlin joined American following three years as assistant AD in charge of facilities, operation and sport supervision at Merrimack College.

He graduated from BC in 1995 with a Bachelor's in communications, and earned his Master's in health promotion management from American in 2005.

McLaughlin has three children, Hannah, Liam and Rian.

