“I deeply appreciate that (VCU President Michael) Rao, the Board of Visitors and Karol Gray trust in my leadership so much to finalize this extension," McLaughlin said.
"We have created much success together and have many more good days ahead of us with exciting major projects and championships to win. Most importantly, our work has changed the lives of hundreds of student-athletes on our campus and countless folks throughout the Central Virginia area.
McLaughlin was on July 24, 2012 named the sixth AD in VCU history. In April of 2017 he agreed to a four-year extension that ran through 2024. No financial details were released.
McLaughlin, who has been at VCU since 2012, has in the past been linked with the AD’s job at his alma mater, Boston College. But those links have in recent years subsided as McLaughlin appears entrenched in Richmond.
VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin, left, welcomes new men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom to the Siegel Center in late March. Odom developed a rapport with McLaughlin when both were at American University two decades ago, one of Odom’s many stops on his way to the Rams.
Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics: “Not only that it passed, but it passed in a unanimous vote, shows that folks on council and folks in our community are ready for action.”