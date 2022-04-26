VCU athletics’ ‘secret weapon’ Sofia Hiort-Wright honored with lifetime achievement award

There’s an office on the east end of the Siegel Center that, over the years, has become something of a safe haven for members of the VCU athletics department.

The office always has an open door, and oftentimes a student-athlete, a coach or an administrator can be found inside.

“That office has saved many people’s lives,” VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades said Tuesday. “It’s redirected their lives. It’s had them graduate from college and pursue their life’s dreams. That office has had families in there, with tears in their eyes, watching their sons and daughters take the next step in their lives.”

The office belongs to Sofia Hiort-Wright, senior executive associate athletic director, associate vice provost of academic support and VCU’s athletics’ senior woman administrator.

Hiort-Wright arrived at VCU in the mid 1990s, as a member of the Rams’ women’s tennis team. Afterward, she began what has become a 20-year career in the Rams’ athletic department.

She worked her way up from a role as an academic advisor to her current one, as one of the Rams’ top athletic administrators. But it’s a role from which she continues to lead VCU athletes toward their academic goals.

Hiort-Wright is someone who Rhoades has called a "secret weapon" for VCU athletes and for the university. And, for her work, she was recognized Tuesday with the VCU President’s Inclusive Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award was presented Tuesday afternoon in VCU’s University Student Commons, one of the honors given as part of this year’s VCU Presidential Awards for Community Multicultural Enrichment Awards ceremony.

Hiort-Wright said it was very humbling to be awarded.

“All students need someone to believe in them, but also hold them accountable in order for them to grow,” Hiort-Wright said Tuesday.

Congrats Mrs. Sofia on receiving the @vcu President’s Inclusive Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award and thank your for everything you do for our program and for @VCUAthletics 🖤💛#ThisIsRamNation #LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/Iij5AkhqkE — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) April 26, 2022

The President’s Inclusive Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award has been given since 2014, and Hiort-Wright is just the fifth honoree.

Hiort-Wright grew up in Uppsala, Sweden, and became a standout tennis player — a member of Sweden’s national team for eight years. A couple of her friends from the national team went on to play for VCU. And Hiort-Wright went on to follow that path, too, recruited by former longtime VCU tennis coach Paul Kostin, who is also from Sweden.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work in 1998, then a master’s degree in social work a year later. She began working in the athletics department full time in 2002.

“I think sometimes when people think of academic advising it’s just course selection,” said Hiort-Wright, who also completed a Ph.D. in education at VCU in 2006. “Obviously we’re doing so much more than that — it’s more of a holistic approach.

"So I think I always wanted to go into a field where I felt like it was helping people. So it was more of that than the advising piece, honestly."

Hiort-Wright has been a senior executive associate athletic director for about two years now. But her impact goes back years. VCU athletes, in the fall semester in 2012, posted a combined GPA of over 3.0. At the time, that was a first in school history. But it’s become a more regular occurrence in recent years.

The “secret weapon” tag dates back to former men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart (2009-15), who would bring recruits by to meet Hiort-Wright on recruiting visits. Smart wanted to bring Hiort-Wright with him to Texas when he was hired there in 2015, but Hiort-Wright opted to stay at VCU.

Hiort-Wright’s office is next to the weight room at the Siegel Center, and athletes pop their heads in after training sessions. She’s an effective listener, and is there to hear.

And, as a former VCU athlete herself, she can relate.

"I know what it's like to come here and just feel overwhelmed sometimes, feel homesick," she said.

The students are who keep Hiort-Wright going, she said. Several of those, members of the Rams' men's basketball team, were in attendance for Tuesday's ceremony.

After she spoke Tuesday, an attendee in the back of the room shouted, “We love you Sofia!” And it seems clear that throngs of current and former VCU athletes and coaches share that sentiment.

“She’s a godsend for us,” Rhoades said.