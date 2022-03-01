VCU attacks inside, beating St. Bonaventure 74-51 at Siegel Center

On a fast break with about eight minutes to go in the first half of VCU’s bout with visiting St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night, the Rams’ Hason Ward pointed in front of him.

He knew exactly where he wanted the ball. And teammate Vince Williams Jr. delivered, shooting him a pass on a dime. Ward then flushed the ball for a dunk, a consecutive dunk for him.

It was clear what the Rams’ objective was Tuesday: attack the paint. That with standout Bonnies center Osun Osunniyi out with a left ankle injury.

With St. Bonaventure missing its prime rim protector, VCU attacked the paint with ferocity, an assortment of layups and dunks.

It proved a successful game plan in the teams’ rematch of a meeting in Olean, N.Y. in January — and another meeting of the two teams who met in last season’s Atlantic 10 title game.

VCU went on to win 74-51, an eighth straight victory, in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

The Rams snapped a St. Bonaventure (19-8, 11-5 A-10) win streak that also stood at seven entering the day, and improved to 21-7 overall and 14-3 in league play. They continued to keep their NCAA tournament bubble hopes alive, and maintained hold of their second-place spot in the league with the start of the A-10 tournament in Washington, D.C., a week away.

VCU also avenged the January game against St. Bonaventure, a 73-53 loss. The Rams have lost just twice since then.

In the paint, the Rams outscored the Osunniyi-less Bonnies 40 to 30 in the paint. Osunniyi rolled his left ankle in St. Bonaventure’s game at Saint Joseph’s on Saturday. He was considered day to day coming in, but ultimately missed his first game of the season.

Osunniyi wore a small brace on his left ankle. The 6-10, 220 pounder entered 11th in the nation with 2.92 blocks per game.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, a 6-9 235-pound Pitt transfer, started in Osunniyi’s place — his first start at St. Bonaventure. But Coulibaly struggled, and picked up three first-half fouls. He had his fourth by the 18:34 mark of the second half.

VCU recovered from six turnovers in about the first six and a half minutes of the game, with its aggressive approach inside but also with defense that forced the Bonnies to shoot. And they largely struggled to connect.

St. Bonaventure started 0 of 7 from the field. And the team never led Tuesday.

A dunk from VCU’s Mikeal Brown-Jones, followed by a layup from KeShawn Curry, gave the Rams their largest lead of the night, 36-14, with 4:17 to play before the break.

The Bonnies did make 5 of their last 6 attempts from the field to finish the first half, but VCU still led by 13, 40-27, at the break.

The Rams, early in the second half, pushed their lead back up to 20 on back-to-back 3s from Jayden Nunn. The lead never dipped back below 15 the rest of the way.

Free throws by Williams and Ace Baldwin Jr., part of a 13-2 VCU spurt, gave VCU a game-high 27-point lead, 74-47, with 9:38 to go.

Williams and Curry, seniors playing in perhaps their last game at the Siegel Center, led the Rams with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Williams added seven rebounds and six assists. Curry had six rebounds.

Baldwin added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jalen Adaway led St. Bonaventure with 12 points. Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes had 10 points apiece. Welch grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

VCU, with Wednesday’s win, improved to 8-7 all-time against St. Bonaventure and 5-1 at the Siegel Center.

The Rams close the regular season at Saint Louis on Saturday, 4 p.m. tipoff.