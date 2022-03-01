VCU attacks inside, beating St. Bonaventure at Siegel Center

On a fast break with about 8 minutes to go in the first half of VCU’s bout with visiting St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night, the Rams’ Hason Ward pointed in front of him.

He knew exactly where he wanted the ball. And teammate Vince Williams Jr. delivered, shooting him a pass on a dime. Ward then flushed the ball for a dunk — a dunk on consecutive possessions for him.

It was clear what the Rams’ objective was Tuesday: attack the paint. Especially with standout Bonnies center Osun Osunniyi out with a left ankle injury.

And with St. Bonaventure without its prime rim protector, VCU attacked the paint with ferocity, an assortment of layups and dunks.

It proved a successful game plan in the teams’ rematch of a meeting in Olean, N.Y. in January — and another meeting of the two teams who played in last season’s Atlantic 10 title game.

VCU won 74-51, an eighth straight victory, in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

“That’s just how we play and that’s just what we always work on,” senior guard KeShawn Curry said of VCU’s success inside. “So due to the fact that [Osunniyi] was out, it definitely allowed us to get downhill and not [be] worried about shot blockers coming over.”

The Rams (21-7, 14-3 A-10) snapped a win streak by St. Bonaventure (19-8, 11-5) that also stood at seven entering the day. They continued to keep their NCAA tournament bubble hopes alive and maintained hold of their second-place spot in the league with the start of the A-10 tournament in Washington, D.C., a week away.

VCU also avenged the January game against St. Bonaventure, a 73-53 loss. The Rams have lost just twice since then.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound Pitt transfer, started in Osunniyi’s place — his first start at St. Bonaventure. But Coulibaly struggled and picked up three first-half fouls. He had his fourth by the 18:34 mark of the second half.

“We really talked about not taking quick, fast shots. Get paint touches, attack the rim,” Rhoades said. “When backups have to start, we wanted to go at them.”

VCU recovered from six turnovers in about the first 6½ minutes of the game with its aggressive approach inside but also with defense that forced the Bonnies to shoot. And they largely struggled to connect.

St. Bonaventure started 0 of 7 from the field. And the team never led Tuesday. The Bonnies went a season-low 32.7% overall from the field.

Rhoades thought the Rams guarded with good discipline.

“We like to say, ‘Square up the ball and keep it in front.’ And I thought we did that,” Rhoades said.

A dunk from VCU’s Mikeal Brown-Jones, followed by a layup from Curry, gave the Rams their largest lead of the first half, 36-14, with 4:17 to play before the break.

The Rams, early in the second half, pushed their lead back to 20 on back-to-back 3s from Jayden Nunn. The lead never dipped back below 15 the rest of the way.

Williams and Curry, seniors playing in perhaps their last game at the Siegel Center, led the Rams with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Williams added seven rebounds and six assists. Curry had six rebounds.

Ace Baldwin Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ward had 9 points and a career-high six blocks.

Curry and Williams said postgame Rhoades brought up the Jan. 14 game at St. Bonaventure every day leading up to Tuesday. He told the Rams that type of loss wasn’t acceptable at VCU.

Tuesday began what Rhoades called a “huge week,” with VCU still alive for a regular-season A-10 title and continuing to improve its position for at-large NCAA tournament consideration.

And, on Tuesday, the Rams responded.

“They knew it was a big week,” Rhoades said. “They knew it was a big game. And they were prepared for it.”

Note: VCU guard Marcus Tsohonis didn’t play Tuesday because he’s in concussion protocol. Rhoades said the concussion happened on a screen in Saturday’s game at Massachusetts. There isn’t yet a timeline on his return.

TUESDAY

FG FT Reb

SBU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Coulibaly 16 3-8 1-2 2-4 0 4 7

Adaway 39 4-16 4-6 0-7 2 2 12

Holmes 40 3-6 3-6 0-1 2 1 10

Lofton 38 4-11 0-0 1-1 5 3 8

Welch 36 3-13 2-2 2-7 0 0 10

Durosinmi 22 1-1 0-2 1-5 1 4 2

Adams 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0

Saizonou 2 0-0 2-2 0-0 0 0 2

N.-Tadjore 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 18-55 12-20 6-25 11 14 51

Percentages: FG .327, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Welch 2-7, Holmes 1-2, Lofton 0-2, Adaway 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocks: 4 (Durosinmi 2, Holmes, Welch). Turnovers: 16 (Lofton 8, Welch 4, Adams, Adaway, Durosinmi, Holmes). Steals: 14 (Lofton 6, Welch 4, Adaway 3, Holmes). Technical: Lofton, 2:13 second.

FG FT Reb

VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Ward 18 4-4 1-1 1-4 2 4 9

Williams 35 3-11 6-6 0-7 6 3 13

Baldwin 37 5-11 1-2 1-7 3 2 12

Curry 28 5-7 4-4 0-6 2 2 14

Nunn 34 3-6 1-2 0-3 5 1 9

DeLoach 16 3-4 1-1 2-4 0 3 7

Brwn-Jnes 12 3-4 2-4 3-5 0 1 8

Kern 9 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 0

Stockard 6 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2

Banks 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Henderson 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Totals 200 27-53 16-20 8-39 18 16 74

Percentages: FG .509, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Nunn 2-3, Baldwin 1-4, Williams 1-7, Banks 0-1, Curry 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocks: 8 (Ward 6, Baldwin, Williams). Turnovers: 20 (Baldwin 6, Curry 3, Nunn 3, Ward 3, Williams 3, Brown-Jones 2). Steals: 8 (Baldwin 2, Williams 2, Brown-Jones, Curry, Nunn, Ward).

St. Bonaventure 27 24 — 51

VCU 40 34 — 74

A—7,509 (7,637).