VCU baseball coach Shawn Stiffler hired by Notre Dame

Shawn Stiffler is South Bend bound.

Stiffler, after serving as VCU’s baseball coach for each of the last 10 seasons, has been hired to coach Notre Dame. VCU vice president and director of athletics Ed McLaughlin confirmed the hiring Monday evening.

"I want to thank Shawn for his many years of service to VCU, including the past 10 seasons as our head baseball coach," McLaughlin said in a statement to the Times-Dispatch. "From winning championships on the field, to growing young men into leaders off of it, he embodied everything that’s great about college baseball. He has positioned our program for even more success in the future, and we appreciate his impact on the VCU community."

McLaughlin said he spoke with the players Monday, and that a national search for Stiffler's successor will begin immediately.

D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers and The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna reported earlier Monday that Notre Dame was closing in on a deal with Stiffler.

Stiffler will follow Link Jarrett, who departed Notre Dame for Florida State last month after leading the Fighting Irish to their first College World Series appearance since 2002. Jarrett, the 2021 ACC coach of the year, went 86-32 over three seasons at Notre Dame.

A native of Somerset, Pa., Stiffler, 43, has gone 340-198 over the past 10 years at VCU. He’s coming off back-to-back Atlantic 10 tournament titles with the Rams, with back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. Before the last two seasons, 2002 and 2003 was the last time VCU won its conference tournament in consecutive years, then in the Colonial Athletic Association.

He also led VCU to an A-10 tournament title in 2015, and the Rams went on to advance to their first-ever Super Regional that year.

Under Stiffler’s direction, the Rams have the distinction as one of seven teams in the country who’ve registered at least 34 wins over each of the last eight seasons, not counting the abbreviated 2020. He was named the A-10 coach of the year in 2019.

Stiffler first arrived at VCU as an assistant coach in 2007, under Paul Keyes. A strong recruiter, Stiffler helped the Rams to CAA tournament titles in 2007 and 2010. He was pitching coach and recruiting coordinator from 2007-11, and associate head coach in 2012.

Stiffler served as interim coach for part of the 2012 season, as Keyes battled cancer. Keyes died in November 2012, at age 50.

In December 2012, VCU named Stiffler the full-time head coach.

Before VCU, Stiffler’s collegiate coaching career began at George Mason, his alma mater. After pitching for the Patriots from 1998-2001, Stiffler joined coach Bill Brown’s staff. He guided Patriot pitchers.

Last month, VCU assistant coach Rich Witten was hired as the head coach at FIU. Witten was on Stiffler’s staff for five years. He served as recruiting coordinator and oversaw offense and infield defense.