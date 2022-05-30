VCU baseball, coming off A-10 title, is headed to Chapel Hill for NCAA regional play

As members of the VCU baseball team waited eagerly Monday afternoon, to hear their name called in ESPN’s NCAA tournament selection show, they didn’t seem to mind that they didn’t land in a couple of regional sites that they were projected in.

Watching at Home Team Grill in The Fan, with heads turned up and eyes glued to monitors hung up above, cheers and laughs went around when “VCU” did not pop up on the screen in either the Blacksburg Regional hosted by Virginia Tech or the College Park Regional hosted by Maryland. Rams slugger Tyler Locklear, an Abingdon, Md., native, joked afterward that the sites were too close.

Finally, almost 30 minutes into the selection show, VCU appeared in a spot the Rams will hope is a good fit, as part of the Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina.

VCU is the third seed in the four-team pod. The Rams (40-18) grabbed a spot in the 64-team field by winning the Atlantic 10 title Saturday, over Richmond. And they’ll take their 15-game win streak into a Friday matchup with Georgia (35-21), the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional. First pitch will be at 7 p.m., and it'll be streamed on ESPN+.

"We're very excited,” VCU lefty Jack Masloff said. “I think our staff's ready to go from a pitching standpoint. Our hitters are ready to go. We're as locked in as we've been all year."

VCU coach Shawn Stiffler said he thought his team would end up in either Blacksburg, College Park or Chapel Hill out of the 16 possible double-elimination regional sites. D1 Baseball, for instance, predicted the Rams would land in the Blacksburg Regional, where the Hokies are the field’s No. 4 overall seed. Baseball America projected College Park — the Terrapins are the No. 15 overall seed.

Instead it’ll be Chapel Hill, where the Tar Heels are the tournament’s No. 10 seed. As host, UNC (38-19) will face Hofstra (30-21), the pod’s No. 4 seed, on Friday.

VCU, as Locklear noted Sunday, traveled to Chapel Hill to play UNC in early March 2020. He remembers being pleased with what he saw of the area and of Boshamer Stadium.

And for those traveling from Richmond, the Chapel Hill location — a smooth two-and-half-hour drive down I-85 — could be conducive to strong fan support this weekend.

“As a coach, you want your fans to be able to travel. And you want the families who have invested so much into the season to be able to participate,” Stiffler said. “You get shipped across the country, you don't always get that."

Chapel Hill, for the Rams, will be the closest regional site since they played in a Charlottesville Regional hosted by UVA in 2010. VCU competed in a Dallas Regional hosted by Dallas Baptist in 2015 and in a Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State last year. The Rams are making the 13th NCAA tournament appearance in program history.

Georgia, Friday’s opponent, went 15-15 in SEC play. Right-handed starter Jonathan Cannon was an all-SEC first-team pick for the Bulldogs, the leader of their staff with 74 2/3 innings pitched. He has a 3.62 ERA and 65 strikeouts, though he’s allowed 21 runs in his last four outings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.50) ranks 25th nationally and was second in the SEC.

Locklear played with Georgia reliever Michael Polk last summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League, with the Orleans Firebirds.

"They're a good squad,” Locklear said. “So it'll just be an exciting matchup.”

On Monday at Home Team Grill, the comedic cheers when VCU wasn’t placed in Blacksburg or College Park were replaced by elation when the Rams appeared in Chapel Hill.

But, shortly thereafter, players filed out of the restaurant and departed. There was work to be done.

They aren’t simply happy to be in the Chapel Hill Regional — they want to win it, and advance to a Super Regional for the first time since 2015.

“We're going to go have a really good practice right now, because this isn't celebration time,” Stiffler said. “I respect this team enough to let them know that I think they can go in and win games in this tournament. And give themselves an opportunity to win a regional.

“And so, we're going to go to work.”