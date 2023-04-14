Like many Richmonders who've fallen in love with baseball at a young age, Powhatan's Brandon Eike grew up attending Richmond Braves and later Flying Squirrels games at The Diamond.

And after a couple years at North Carolina, the 2019 Region 4B player of the year and All-Metro honoree at Powhatan High has returned home to launch long balls and handle the hot corner for VCU on the field that once captured his childhood imagination.

“It’s awesome, it brings back memories of growing up, you’re watching them out there like ‘Yup, that’s going to be me.’ Sure enough, I’m out here playing now," Eike said on Wednesday afternoon, sitting in those same stands and gazing out over that same field as his Rams warmed up for practice.

Eike was born in Henrico, and lived in Hanover for a time before moving out to and growing up in Powhatan. The junior third baseman and cleanup hitter has been VCU's most formidable bat this spring following his transfer from the Tar Heels.

Through 33 games, he's hitting .352 with 50 base-knocks, 45 RBIs, seven home runs and 13 doubles, all team-highs. His 32 runs scored and .606 slugging percentage are both second on the roster.

Teammates have dubbed him "Big Eike," and any time he does damage to the opposition, the refrain in the Rams dugout is "You got Big Eiked!"

Eike said he hasn't changed much in his approach to find such a groove at the place, aside from simplifying his load a bit and trusting himself to generate power naturally without taking huge swings.

He credited a regimented routine off the field involving a healthy diet including ample hydration, plus strong sleep habits and a positive mindset with his scorching pace at the plate.

“That helps me come out here and be sharp," he said. "And once I get on the field, it’s just about staying with my approach, staying confident and keeping things simple.”

Fellow Powhatan High alum Logan Amiss, a redshirt-senior outfielder for the Rams, helped connect Eike with the program during the transfer process. Eike loved his time at UNC and still calls many of the Tar Heels close friends. But he was ready for a fresh start and wanted to be closer to home.

Eike initially got in contact with former VCU coach Shawn Stiffler. When Stiffler moved on to Notre Dame, Eike didn't really consider going elsewhere. He knew the reputation of former Clemson assistant and incoming Rams coach Bradley LeCroy from Tigers players, and was keen on playing for a man he called a players' coach.

“He’s really open and honest with us, which is a trait of any good coach. He tells it straight up, what we need to work on," Eike said of LeCroy.

"And at the same time he lets us play, he’s not over-coaching us, lets us be aggressive and that’s what he preaches. We have to set the tone, good teams coach themselves, and establish a culture within itself.

"That’s what I was looking for with a new program, you want somebody that’s going to have your back and he does. He sets the tone each and every day.”

Eike said family and friends were ecstatic when he told them he was coming home to don the black and gold. He's got supporters at games every weekend the Rams are home, and lauded a Richmond baseball community that helped foster his own love for the game.

"The support is definitely there, they show up pretty much every weekend, I couldn’t be more thankful for that," Eike said, adding that parents Kathy and Chris have always helped him maintain a positive mindset.

"It’s a great environment to play in.”

Eike was a standout pitcher, and played shortstop and third base at Powhatan before being recruited by UNC as a two-way prospect, though at VCU he's settled on being a position player.

He credited the staff at Powhatan, namely former longtime Indians coach and VHSL Hall of Fame inductee (2020) Gregg Conner, with setting up an infrastructure that fostered his own and plenty of other college players' development.

His favorite moments in a Powhatan uniform include a comeback, walk-off win over Hanover in 2018.

“They just have a really good system starting at the middle school level all the way up, each level kind of builds on each other, they all teach the same things and that’s why they’ve developed the guys they have over the years," he said.

VCU (17-16, 3-3 Atlantic 10) begins a four-game homestand Friday at 6 p.m. against George Mason (16-17, 3-3 A-10).

Eike's Rams have a three-game weekend series against the Patriots before No. 7 Virginia (30-4, 11-4 ACC) and 2021 co-All-Metro players of the year Griff O'Ferrall (St. Christopher's) and Jay Woolfolk (Benedictine) come calling for a marquee in-state matchup Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Diamond.

