VCU basketball finally primed for return to play after battles with COVID-19

But with the shortened period now in place, more players are returning. Last week consisted of mostly individual work with the severely limited number of players available — passing and shooting. But VCU was able to get some work in on Sunday, and planned to do more on Monday with a couple more players back.

“We'll get up and down [Monday] and [Tuesday],” Rhoades said. “And then we'll throw it out there [Wednesday].”

VCU’s troubles with COVID-19 have been just a snapshot of what the sport has dealt with overall — particularly in recent weeks, with the omicron variant a catalyst. According to a list kept by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, more than 100 men’s basketball programs have had to pause at some point due to COVID-19.

VCU’s department-wide internal policy this year has called for those who are unvaccinated to show proof of a negative test each week. Those who are vaccinated are only tested based on symptoms.

Rhoades said that while not everyone in his program is vaccinated, many are.

“You want to get everybody vaccinated, but you also respect the wishes of those that aren't and do the best we can educating everybody to do what they feel is best for them,” he said.