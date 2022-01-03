VCU basketball finally primed for return to play after battles with COVID-19

When it came to the reality of the COVID-19 virus that has thrown a wrench into his team’s schedule the past three weeks, VCU coach Mike Rhoades was forthright on Monday.
Hope that the Rams would be able to play their Atlantic 10 opener last Thursday against George Mason dissolved as members of the program continued to enter into COVID-19 protocols. So that game was postponed, as well as a scheduled Sunday matchup against Davidson.
In the aftermath, virtually the entire VCU team has been in COVID-19 protocols, as well as members of the staff, Rhoades said. Rhoades was among those two caught the virus, and said the two days last week in which he had symptoms were the worst two days he’s had in his life in terms of battling an illness.
“So, it sucks. And it sucks and it knocks you out,” Rhoades said. “Some of our guys had symptoms, some of our guys didn't. But it knocks them out of playing basketball. So, the No. 1 thing is when you do get back, let's not take it for granted. Let's appreciate it.”
The Rams, finally, appear primed to get back in an official capacity — Rhoades said the team will play in its scheduled matchup at Dayton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It’ll be their first game action since a Dec. 15 win over Florida Atlantic.
The exact number of players VCU will have available at Dayton is still to be determined. But after a frustrating stretch, game action is imminent for the Rams.
“I'm just fortunate that finally we got guys back in the gym, and we're going to play Wednesday at Dayton,” Rhoades said. “So, I'm as happy as everybody else."
In total, VCU hasn’t been able to play each of its last four games. Including the George Mason and Davidson postponements — which the A-10 will try to reschedule — a Dec. 18 game against Penn State was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Nittany Lions’ program and a Dec. 21 game against New Hampshire was canceled due to VCU’s issues.
Rhoades, last Monday, said the Rams were “preparing to play” George Mason. But from there, he said this Monday, it seemed as if there was a new development every day in terms of Rams entering COVID-19 protocols.
The A-10, similar to other leagues, put in place a policy last week that teams are expected to play if they have at least seven players and one coach available. But Rhoades said there were days last week when VCU had just one or two or three players available.
Rhoades said that if VCU didn’t adopt the new CDC guidance announced last week — that those who test positive but who are asymptomatic, and those who who are exposed to COVID-19, only have to isolate or quarantine for up to five days instead of 10 — the team would still be out.
But with the shortened period now in place, more players are returning. Last week consisted of mostly individual work with the severely limited number of players available — passing and shooting. But VCU was able to get some work in on Sunday, and planned to do more on Monday with a couple more players back.
“We'll get up and down [Monday] and [Tuesday],” Rhoades said. “And then we'll throw it out there [Wednesday].”
VCU’s troubles with COVID-19 have been just a snapshot of what the sport has dealt with overall — particularly in recent weeks, with the omicron variant a catalyst. According to a list kept by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, more than 100 men’s basketball programs have had to pause at some point due to COVID-19.
VCU’s department-wide internal policy this year has called for those who are unvaccinated to show proof of a negative test each week. Those who are vaccinated are only tested based on symptoms.
Rhoades said that while not everyone in his program is vaccinated, many are.
“You want to get everybody vaccinated, but you also respect the wishes of those that aren't and do the best we can educating everybody to do what they feel is best for them,” he said.
With light at the end of the tunnel of VCU’s trials, Rhoades on Monday put things in perspective. In a pandemic that has wreaked havoc around the world, he said that the Rams are “fortunate that we didn't lose anybody. We just lost some basketball games.”
Now the games will be back soon, too. And VCU will hope a more normal rhythm of A-10 play is ahead over the next two months.
“We'll figure it out,” Rhoades said. “And look, man, we're going to double-knot our sneakers on Wednesday night at Dayton and we're going to try to play as we possibly can. And that's how I'm going to roll with it, no matter what happens."
Note: VCU’s women’s basketball team, which hasn’t been able to play games against Tennessee State (Dec. 18), Delaware (Dec. 22), Delaware State (Dec. 29) and La Salle (Jan. 1) due to its own battles with COVID-19 is expecting to return to game action on Wednesday as well, with a 6 p.m. tipoff against Duquesne at the Siegel Center.
