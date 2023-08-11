As VCU men's basketball returns from its 10-day tour of Greece, the program's first foreign tour since a 2016 trip to Spain, Ram Nation's fandom is taking stock of observations from a journey seemingly pivotal to the cohesion of a largely reconstructed roster and coaching staff.

The trip included three scrimmages, the first against Athens All-Stars on Aug. 2, the second versus Patras All-Stars on Aug. 4, and the third an intra-squad scrimmage toward the end of the Rams' stay.

"It's interesting because there are so many new pieces," said VCU graduate and co-founder of fan website Ram Nation, Mat Shelton-Eide.

Tobi hype: Off-season excitement surrounding rising sophomore forward Tobi Lawal only intensified after he led the Rams in scoring for both exhibitions.

Lawal, a high-flying big who has since his freshman year worked on developing his game further away from the basket, had 22 points and 13 rebounds against Athens, then 20 points and 6 rebounds versus Patras.

"Hello, Tobi Lawal," Shelton-Eide said. "If you had said 'Hey, let's take bets on who's going to be the leading scorer in Europe, who's got Tobi?' I wouldn't have. ... To me, that was the big thing. Especially his efficiency. Has Odom unlocked the most ideal way to play Tobi Lawal?"

Where's Max?: Transfer guard Max Shulga, who started all 35 games for new Rams coach Ryan Odom's Utah State outfit last season, did not play against Athens or Patras.

His absence prompted some consternation on the part of Rams fans. But that worry was largely put to rest when Shulga appeared in team photos from the intra-squad scrimmage, seemingly confirming that his health was not what kept him out of the Athens and Patras contests.

"Getting a peek at the team without Max Shulga in a way feels like not getting a peek at the team," Shelton-Eide said.

"In a way, it's like watching VCU last year without Ace Baldwin. I think Shulga is going to be, I don't know if he's going to put up Baldwin numbers, but he's going to be that important to the team."

Belle tolls: Dynamic international recruit Michael Belle, a freshman wing with experience playing professionally in France, had not yet been sighted at the Basketball Development Center this off-season.

But Belle popped up in team photos in Greece and in the Athens (4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in 18:08) and Patras (7 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks in 17:17) box scores, so it appears he linked up with the Rams closer to his previous neck of the woods.

Fat(s), Joe: Aside from Lawal, redshirt-freshman wing Fats Billups (Varina High) and transfer guard Joe Bamisile (Monacan High) stood out the most statistically.

Billups, who missed almost all of last season and was granted a medical redshirt due to a hand injury, stuffed the stat sheet against Athens with 16 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals, and posted another strong showing against Patras with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 steals.

Bamisile, whose eligibility for the upcoming season remains in the hands of an ongoing NCAA waiver review, scored 18 against Athens to go along with 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. And versus Patras, he put up 18 points again plus 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal.

Bamisile also led the team in 3-point attempts in both games, shooting 4-of-11 from deep in the Athens game and 3-of-10 against Patras.

"Cool to see him playing, there's nothing surprising there, but he's going to play a lot if he's eligible," Shelton-Eide said.

K2 on ice: California transfer forward Kuany Kuany was with the team in Greece, but did not play in the exhibitions.

Team bonding: It's difficult to overstate the importance of such a trip in terms of chemistry and camaraderie-building for a group so new to one another.

Among the site-seeing destinations for the Rams was sailing the Aegean Sea and visiting the Oracle at Delphi, Acropolis and Parthenon.

"Ryan Odom get handed this team and he has to put all these pieces together, how do you bond?" Shelton-Eide said, likening the trip to his Ram Nation VCU alumni team's recent drive to West Virginia to compete in The Basketball Tournament.

"It's a great way to quickly bond. West Virginia sucks compared to Greece. But it's a great way to fast-forward the bonding. You're hanging out, seeing beautiful sights and playing together.

"And particularly, it's neat for a team that is so foreign, two players from the U.K. (Belle and Lawal), a Ukrainian player (Shulga), an Australian player (Sean Bairstow), and Kuany Kuany (Australian / Sudanese). To get all these players in a beautiful location, share all those meals, it reminds me in a weird way of what we went through with TBT."

TBT boosts exposure: Former VCU standout forward Marcus Santos-Silva impressed in Ram Nation's TBT contest, and subsequently signed a contract with French pro team Lille Metropole Basket.

"It's awesome. Obviously, the question is, how does one game really affect that kind of thing?" Shelton-Eide said. "But one of our guys was contacted the day after our game, Brendan Adams (George Washington), and he signed with a Champions League team in Latvia.

"Our young guys really got to shine. It's amazing, it's cool to be a part of that, to get to know those guys and celebrate these things is pretty awesome."

Rams women in Italy: VCU's women's basketball team is currently on a foreign tour of its own. The Rams will go from Italy to Croatia and Slovenia from August 7 to 16 on a trip that includes two exhibition games, sight seeing, pizza making and various team activities.

Rams catch Cyclones: The ESPN Events Invitational (Nov. 23, 24 and 26) released its 2023 bracket this week.

VCU drew Iowa State in its quarterfinal matchup, and will play the loser / winner of Boise State vs. Virginia Tech in the consolation / semifinal round.

Former VCU coach Mike Rhoades' Penn State squad, which includes Rams standouts Baldwin and Nick Kern, is on the other side of the bracket, meaning the Rams and Nittany Lions could only meet in either the tournament championship or seventh-place game.

The Cyclones last season earned a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament and lost in the first round to No. 11-seed Pittsburgh, 59-41.

