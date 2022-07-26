VCU basketball notebook: Abundance of pick-up games with talented alumni network a big benefit of summer for Rams

This summer, VCU men’s basketball players have had an exclusive alumni network at their disposal, one that’s been restricted the last two years.

It had become customary that former Rams who had moved on to pro opportunities would make their way back to Richmond to train at VCU’s Basketball Development Center each summer. But that access was cut back the last two summers, as the program worked within COVID-19 restrictions that limited access to the Basketball Development Center.

This year, though, the doors are back open, facilitating a family reunion of sorts at the facility. It’s been a theme of the summer, that has benefited the current Rams, who have been working within the typical eight-week offseason training program since early June.

Those weeks have been supplemented by an abundance of pick-up games on their own time, more than in years past — with the pro alumni talent involved.

"It's just been a good group of guys coming in,” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday, of the former players returning. “And some of them will just workout with our guys. Some of them play pick-up with our guys. And it's been really good."

Bones Hyland, an all-rookie second team selection with the Denver Nuggets this past season, has been among those back. And the list has also included KeShawn Curry (who recently signed to play professionally in Sweden with Köping Stars), Marcus Evans (played in England this past season with the Bristol Flyers), Michael Gilmore (played in Mexico with Rayos de Hermosillo and with the Raptors’ G League affiliate, Raptors 905, this past season), Treveon Graham (played with the Nets’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, this past season), Melvin Johnson (currently playing in Venezuela with Guaiqueríes de Margarita), JeQuan Lewis (played in Estonia with BC Kalev/Cramo this past season), Mike’L Simms (played in Brazil with Uniao Corinthians this past season), Briante Weber (played in Puerto Rico with Indios de Mayaguez this past season) and Vince Williams Jr. (drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies last month).

In the eight weeks of formal training that current players return for every summer, the NCAA mandates that weight lifting, conditioning and skill-related instruction be limited to eight hours per week — with up to four hours per week on the skill instruction.

But there are often times when, after a team workout, players stay as coaches are leaving and start picking teams for pick-up games. And the former players provide a valuable pool of competition and knowledge.

“A player-led program is a lot better than a coach-led program,” Rhoades said. ”Even though we'll give them the foundation and the guidelines. But, man, if the players take ownership of their program — especially in the offseason."

In terms of the current roster, Rhoades feels the whole team has made great strides this summer. In particular he mentioned that he feels the rising sophomore class of guards Jayden Nunn and Nick Kern, and forward Jalen DeLoach, have done a good job. Each member of that trio figures to take an increased role this season.

And Rhoades said he’s excited about each of the six newcomers. To this point of the summer, he said that Michigan transfer forward Brandon Johns Jr. looks to be in the best shape of his life now, and that Hartford transfer guard David Shriver has worked hard on his body as well. Michigan transfer guard Zeb Jackson is “only going to get better and better,” too, he said.

Then the incoming freshmen — wing Alphonzo Billups (Varina), forward Christian Fermin and forward Toibu Lawal — have had great summers of learning, Rhoades said.

“You can tell that their teammates like playing with them. ... We have more talent than we did last year and we're deeper,” Rhoades said.

The eight-week workout period will continue through Aug. 4, before a break. Then players will reconvene on Aug. 21 ahead of the start of the fall semester on Aug. 23.

Jamir Watkins progressing well

Wing Jamir Watkins has continued a productive road back from a right ACL tear suffered in a preseason practice late last September. The injury forced him to miss the entirety of what was expected to be a promising sophomore season — the 6-7, 210 pounder was set to be a starter.

Watkins has not yet received full clearance to participate in contact training, Rhoades said, but he has hopped into certain drills with the rest of the team this summer.

"We're staying away from contact this summer … But he's been working so hard on his body and his game,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades said Watkins has gotten much stronger, dedicating time unable to be spent on the court to the weight room instead.

Watkins will stay in town even after workouts break on Aug. 4 to continue to rehab, with an eye toward full clearance on Sept. 1.

"We're all very happy where he's at,” Rhoades said. “My big thing is stick to the game plan until the doctor gives you the thumbs up that you're live."

Ram nation yall wanna see this in game next season?🤔 pic.twitter.com/5pgyAxIbJu — Jamir watkins (@mirwatkins0) July 1, 2022

Teammate Jarren McAllister, who tore his right ACL shortly after Watkins’ injury last preseason, suffered another setback this summer, that was announced last Friday. McAllister tore his right ACL again, in a recent non-contact workout.

The 6-4, 205-pound guard from Wake Forest, N.C. hasn’t played since the 2019-20 season because he also tore his left ACL at the start of the 2020-21 season.

"He's just a humble young man. So, I mean, he just has a great level of class of the way he's handling it,” Rhoades said of McAllister. “I'm heartbroken for him. I'm just flat out heartbroken.

“Because he came back from his second one and he looked great. And it was a drive and kick drill with no defense, and he just tweaked his knee, and there you go. And it just really stinks.”

Schedule nearing completion

VCU’s is getting close to completing its nonconference schedule for 2022-23 — Rhoades considers it about 98.5% done.

"We have two contracts out there right now, we're just waiting for it,” Rhoades said. “So hopefully that will close things up here. I hope it's soon. This was a really hard and difficult year of scheduling. And I guess it's for a lot of reasons, but it is what it is. And I'm glad everyone's patient with us.”

Confirmed games so far include a home game against Morgan State on Nov. 12, a game at Temple on Dec. 3, a home game against Radford on Dec. 14, a home game against Northern Illinois on Dec. 17 and a home against Navy on Dec. 21. The Rams will also host Kennesaw State on Nov. 26, according to bracketeer.org’s Rocco Miller.

VCU will play in the Legends Classic Nov. 16-17, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, too. The four-team field will also feature Michigan, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.

Staff changes

VCU announced last month that it promoted former graduate assistant Clay Conner to director of player development and added Evan Orzolek as video coordinator.

Conner was a graduate assistant the past two seasons, and received a master’s degree from VCU’s Center for Sport Leadership in May. Before that he was an important piece on Shippensburg (Pa.) University teams from 2014-18. He was a career 38.7% 3-pointer shooter, and went to the NCAA Division II tournament with the Raiders twice. Conner filled a role previously held by former VCU standout Darius Theus, who was hired as an assistant coach at Siena in May.

Orzolek was with the Lakers the last two seasons. He was assistant video coordinator for player development last year and a coaching assistant the previous two years.

"Clay was a GA for us and he did such a great job that when Darius got that awesome job at Siena, we were so excited for him and it was an easy decision to move Clay up,” Rhoades said. “And fortunate Evan … is from the Richmond area. But he's been around. And spent a couple years in the NBA with the Lakers. And we were able to get a video coordinator that has some valuable experience. So he's hit the ground running here in the last couple weeks, and we're really excited to have him."