For the first time since 2019, the
VCU basketball alumni team "Ram Nation" is returning to the $1 million, winner-take-all national summer hoops tourney dubbed "The Basketball Tournament."
VCU graduate and co-founder of Ram Nation
Mat Shelton-Eide serves in all leading logistical roles for the squad, which begins competition July 25 at 4 p.m. when the Rams will take on Sideline Cancer in Wheeling, West Virginia.
The win-or-go-home game is available on ESPN+. Shelton-Eide said the team's four-year hiatus was due to generational turnover in the player pool, plus a level of fan burnout.
But leading up to this summer, former Rams standouts like Treveon Graham, JeQuan Lewis and Juvonte Reddic expressed interest in playing. With that strong core in place, Shelton-Eide decided the time was ripe to get the band back together, so to speak.
Coach Shaka Smart and VCU team (l-r) Joey Rodriguez, Darius Theus, Heath Houston, troy Daniels, Ed Nixon, Shaka Smart (behind Shaka can’t tell) Rob Brandenberg, Juvonte Reddic (back row) , Brandon Rozzell, and David Hinton celebrate their Southwest regional win
DEAN HOFFMEYER
"That's kind of what dragged me into doing it again this year, I just thought we had the core, plus the ability to get so many guys," Shelton-Eide said.
"It's a lot of work on that end, convincing people and getting them to stick to it. But the real work is you have to fundraise. You're effectively a one-man athletic department."
Some TBT squads have big-money donors that cover expenses like travel and hotel stays. But Ram Nation is supported by a combination of crowdsourced funds, and money that comes out of Shelton-Eide's own pocket.
Juvonte Reddic goes over two SFA defenders for two in the first half
DEAN HOFFMEYER
There is no payout for participating in the tournament aside from the $1 million top prize allotted to the team which emerges victorious from the 64-team, NCAA tournament-esc field.
"The main work is convincing pros to do this in their vacation time, and then trying to find money so at least their hotels are paid for," Shelton-Eide said.
Anyone who donates at least $100 to
Ram Nation's GoFundMe will be invited to a meet-and-greet with the team, either at a local restaurant or in an open practice format in the coming week, Shelton-Eide said.
Former VCU player Treveon Graham acknowledged the Siegel Center crowd after his No. 21 jersey was hung from the rafters during a ceremony before Saturday’s game.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The overall expenses depend largely on how many games Ram Nation wins, but Shelton-Eide said hotel expenses for the first game in West Virginia are around $4,000, and he's had to pay some money out of pocket to house players currently staying in Richmond.
The overall fundraising goal is about $8,000 to $9,000.
In terms of roster construction, Shelton-Eide wanted this year's team to be as VCU-centric as possible. In years past, Ram Nation has drawn some players from outside the program in order to fill out its roster.
"We've got some dudes," he said, adding that Lewis is the only one who has played with the team before.
"We asked a lot of guys to play, and these are the ones that said yes. They're taking time out of their schedules ... that's awesome. I just want to see VCU fans really appreciate them."
JeQuan Lewis averaged 15.2 points and 4.5 assists as a senior at VCU. He’ll join former Virginia standout Malcolm Brogdon on the Milwaukee Bucks roster.
JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
Training camp starts Saturday, so plenty of former Rams will be flowing into Richmond this week or are already here.
Shelton-Eide called Sideline Cancer one of the best teams in the whole tournament, so Ram Nation got a relatively tough draw out the gates.
Sideline Cancer's backcourt, which includes Richmond native Tyrese Rice (L.C. Bird High; Boston College), Dominique Jones (South Florida) and Marcus Keene (Central Michigan) is particularly formidable.
"It feels like our first game is playing in the championship," Shelton-Eide said. "The talent level in TBT is insane."
Ram Nation's roster ranges from experienced players like Reddic (31 years old, VCU 2010-2014) to more recent Rams like KeShawn Curry and David Shriver.
The squad also includes players that transferred out of the program like Marcus Santos-Silva and Michael Gilmore, but regularly return to VCU's state-of-the-art Basketball Development Center to hone their craft with a tight-knit alumni community which forms the foundation upon which Ram Nation is built.
Shelton-Eide has friends who've coached elsewhere that always laud the connectivity of VCU basketball's alumni.
"It's just different," he said of the culture linking former Rams to one another, plenty of which, like Santos-Silva, Gilmore, Curry and more have been regulars at the BDC this summer.
"Also, let's be real, the BDC is one of the best training facilities in the country. For all of these guys, you're not going to find a better place to practice. It is really cool that guys stick around and come together."
Photos from the VCU men's basketball season
Virginia Commonwealth's Adrian Baldwin Jr., right, celebrates after making a three-point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game as Javon Pickett (4) reacts in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
VCU's Jayden Nunn (team-high 18 points) and Jalen DeLoach (9 points) celebrate during the second half of the Rams' dominating win over Saint Louis in the A-10 semifinals. VCU shot 55.7% (34 of 61) from the floor despite cooling late and hit 9 of 19 3-point attempts (47.4%).
ASSOCIATED PRESS
VCU's Zeb Jackson (left) and Saint Louis' Jake Forrester wrestle for control of the ball during the Rams' win in the Atlantic 10 semifinals.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mike Rhoades and the Rams have won 21 of their last 24 games.
The Associated Press
VCU coach Mike Rhoades
The Associated Press
VCU is the Atlantic 10 men's basketball champion, and will start NCAA tournament play this week as a No. 12 seed.
The Associated Press
VCU players pose for photographs after their NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday. VCU won 68-56.
FRANK FRANKLIN II, ASSOCIATED PRESS
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. prepares to depart Richmond on Wednesday for the VCU men's basketball team's first game in the 2023 NCAA tournament in Albany, NY.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES DISPATCH
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. speaks to the press as the VCU men's basketball team prepared to depart Richmond on Wednesday for their first game in the 2023 NCAA tournament in Albany, NY.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES DISPATCH
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. poses for a photo with fans as the VCU men's basketball team prepared to depart Richmond on Wednesday for their first game in the 2023 NCAA tournament in Albany, NY.
EVA RUSSO, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jayden Nunn shoots as Mitchell Saxen of Saint Mary’s defends in the first half of the Rams’ season-ending loss. Nunn had 9 points and 7 rebounds.
Associated Press
Virginia Commonwealth guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) celebrates with teammates after their win over Saint Louis in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Shaban Athuman
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates a basket against UMass on Jan. 17 at the Siegel Center.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) drives to the basket as UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) defends during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Gianni Thompson (13) shoots two as VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) and guard Jayden Nunn (23) defend during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) dunks over UMass forward Dyondre Dominguez (45) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over UMass forward Isaac Kante (10) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) shoots over UMass forward Isaac Kante (10) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Josh Banks (33) celebrates his 3-pointer against Massachusetts on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins during a game at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 17.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) drives to the basket as UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) defends during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward David Shriver (35) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard Keon Thompson (22) drives to the basket as VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) tries to steal the ball during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over UMass guard Rahsool Diggins (3) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks on UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jayden Nunn gets off a shot past Massachusetts' Brandon Martin (right) and Matt Cross. Nunn scored 13 points, one of five Rams to finish in double figures.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) shoots over UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Ace Baldwin runs into resistance from Massachusetts’ Dyondre Dominguez as the Minutemen’s Isaac Kante looks on during the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center. Despite Baldwin scoring just 2 points, the Rams won for the ninth time in their past 10 games.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) shoots over UMass forward Wildens Leveque (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) talks to head coach Mike Rhoades during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots as UMass forward Matt Cross (33) and forward Brandon Martin (1) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr., left, celebrates his dunk with forward Jalen DeLoach during a game against UMass at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 17.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass forward Matt Cross (33) shoots two over VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
UMass guard T.J. Weeks Jr. (23) gets his ball stolen by VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) as guard Jayden Nunn (23) helps during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jamir Watkins, center, shoots against Richmond’s Neal Quinn, left, and Andre Gustavson, right, during the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Matt Grace (left) and VCU’s Brandon Johns Jr. battle for control of the ball in the second half. Johns scored 12 points for the victorious Rams, who have won 10 of their past 11 games.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, looks on his shot as Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, tries to control a ball against Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's players celebrate a three-point shot and team's lead against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Neal Quinn, left, passes by VCU's Jalen DeLoach during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond’s Jason Nelson is harrassed by VCU’s Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Robins Center. Nelson, a freshman getting his first taste of the UR-VCU rivalry, scored 5 points. Baldwin finished with 14.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Matt Grace shoots over VCU's Jalen DeLoach in the first half. Grace scored 13 points, while DeLoach, coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound outing in a win over UMass, scored just 2.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Ace Baldwin is one of four players to be voted the Atlantic 10’s best player and best defensive player in the same season.
SHABAN ATHUMA, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jamir Watkins has provided a spark off the bench, scoring at least 10 points in four straight games and five of six.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU’s Jalen DeLoach rejected this shot attempt by Fordham’s Kyle Rose during a Feb. 18 game for one of his team-leading 46 blocks on the season.
SHABAN ATHUMAN,TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) dunks during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. VCU won the game 89-72. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) celebrates after dunking during the second half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Toibu "Tobi" Lawal (No. 10) rises above Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) and Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) and David Shriver (No. 35) struggle with Davidson's Sean Logan (No. 15) over the ball during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) struggles to get past VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) and David Shriver (No. 35) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (no. 24) jumps to block a shot by Davidson's Foster Loyer(No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Davidson's head coach Matt McKillop motions to his team from the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game against VCU at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU’s Nick Kern Jr. (24) drives past Davidson’s David Skogman (42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., on January 7, 2023.
Eva Russo, Richmond Times-Dispatch
VCU’s David Shriver (No. 35) shoots over Davidson’s David Skogman (No. 42) during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
The crowd reacts after a VCU basket during the first half of Saturday's game against Davidson at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Brandon Johns, Jr. (No. 30) tries to work around Davidson's Reed Bailey (No. 1) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Zeb Jackson (No. 2) drives around Davidson's Connor Kochera (No. 23) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Adrian "Ace" Baldwin, Jr. (No. 1) shoots over Davidson's Foster Loyer (No. 0) during the first half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's Nick Kern, Jr. (No. 23) celebrates with his teammates during the second half of Saturday's game at the Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU's head coach Mike Rhoades reacts during Saturday's game against Davidson at Siegel Center in Richmond, VA on January 7, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
VCU celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Sunday.
FRANK FRANKLIN II, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Virginia Commonwealth poses for photographs after an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. Virginia Commonwealth won 68-56. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
Ace Baldwin Jr., the Atlantic 10 player of the year this past season, is following former VCU coach Mike Rhoades to Penn State.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
VCU's David Shriver has made 15 of 19 3-pointers in the past three games, elevating his 3-point shooting percentage to 39.5 and his average to 7.2 points in 18.7 minutes.
VCU ATHLETICS
VCU's fans cheer for the team against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH