For the first time since 2019, the VCU basketball alumni team "Ram Nation" is returning to the $1 million, winner-take-all national summer hoops tourney dubbed "The Basketball Tournament."

VCU graduate and co-founder of Ram Nation Mat Shelton-Eide serves in all leading logistical roles for the squad, which begins competition July 25 at 4 p.m. when the Rams will take on Sideline Cancer in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Thank you, Ram Nation, for your donations toward our alumni team @thetournament fund! Glad to see Ram fans have raised more than Dayton fans for @FlyersTBT and Rhody for @TheRhodyWay! Best A-10 fans! Let’s keep it that way! If you are able, hit the link!https://t.co/vmaXgOVduc — Ram Nation (@VCURamNation) July 15, 2023

The win-or-go-home game is available on ESPN+. Shelton-Eide said the team's four-year hiatus was due to generational turnover in the player pool, plus a level of fan burnout.

But leading up to this summer, former Rams standouts like Treveon Graham, JeQuan Lewis and Juvonte Reddic expressed interest in playing. With that strong core in place, Shelton-Eide decided the time was ripe to get the band back together, so to speak.

"That's kind of what dragged me into doing it again this year, I just thought we had the core, plus the ability to get so many guys," Shelton-Eide said.

"It's a lot of work on that end, convincing people and getting them to stick to it. But the real work is you have to fundraise. You're effectively a one-man athletic department."

Some TBT squads have big-money donors that cover expenses like travel and hotel stays. But Ram Nation is supported by a combination of crowdsourced funds, and money that comes out of Shelton-Eide's own pocket.

There is no payout for participating in the tournament aside from the $1 million top prize allotted to the team which emerges victorious from the 64-team, NCAA tournament-esc field.

"The main work is convincing pros to do this in their vacation time, and then trying to find money so at least their hotels are paid for," Shelton-Eide said.

Anyone who donates at least $100 to Ram Nation's GoFundMe will be invited to a meet-and-greet with the team, either at a local restaurant or in an open practice format in the coming week, Shelton-Eide said.

The overall expenses depend largely on how many games Ram Nation wins, but Shelton-Eide said hotel expenses for the first game in West Virginia are around $4,000, and he's had to pay some money out of pocket to house players currently staying in Richmond.

The overall fundraising goal is about $8,000 to $9,000.

In terms of roster construction, Shelton-Eide wanted this year's team to be as VCU-centric as possible. In years past, Ram Nation has drawn some players from outside the program in order to fill out its roster.

"We've got some dudes," he said, adding that Lewis is the only one who has played with the team before.

"We asked a lot of guys to play, and these are the ones that said yes. They're taking time out of their schedules ... that's awesome. I just want to see VCU fans really appreciate them."

Training camp starts Saturday, so plenty of former Rams will be flowing into Richmond this week or are already here.

Shelton-Eide called Sideline Cancer one of the best teams in the whole tournament, so Ram Nation got a relatively tough draw out the gates.

Sideline Cancer's backcourt, which includes Richmond native Tyrese Rice (L.C. Bird High; Boston College), Dominique Jones (South Florida) and Marcus Keene (Central Michigan) is particularly formidable.

"It feels like our first game is playing in the championship," Shelton-Eide said. "The talent level in TBT is insane."

Ram Nation's roster ranges from experienced players like Reddic (31 years old, VCU 2010-2014) to more recent Rams like KeShawn Curry and David Shriver.

The squad also includes players that transferred out of the program like Marcus Santos-Silva and Michael Gilmore, but regularly return to VCU's state-of-the-art Basketball Development Center to hone their craft with a tight-knit alumni community which forms the foundation upon which Ram Nation is built.

Shelton-Eide has friends who've coached elsewhere that always laud the connectivity of VCU basketball's alumni.

"It's just different," he said of the culture linking former Rams to one another, plenty of which, like Santos-Silva, Gilmore, Curry and more have been regulars at the BDC this summer.

"Also, let's be real, the BDC is one of the best training facilities in the country. For all of these guys, you're not going to find a better place to practice. It is really cool that guys stick around and come together."

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season