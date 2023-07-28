Though VCU basketball's reshaped roster under new coach Ryan Odom has largely taken form, a handful of key question marks remain as the calendar turns to August and the Rams prepare to leave for their 10-day tour of Greece, beginning Monday.

Two roster spots, vacated by the departures of Jarren McAllister and Jacob Patrick, remain open. VCU Athletics on Friday confirmed that two scholarship spots are currently open, but could not yet speak to Odom's plans for filling them.

At this juncture, graduate transfers with immediate eligibility who leave their current programs late in the game for one reason or the other would appear the most likely player profile to fill at least one of the spots, should Odom seek to bring in an immediate contributor.

But Odom, who's expected to play a shorter rotation than predecessor Mike Rhoades, could also opt to bring in younger recruits with an eye on the future.

It's not inconceivable that the Rams enter the 2023-24 season planning to use the rotation as it currently stands, with guard / forward Sean Bairstow, guards Zeb Jackson, Max Shulga and Jason Nelson, wings Fats Billups and Michael Belle, forwards Christian Fermin, Kuany Kuany and Toibu Lawal, and center Roosevelt Wheeler garnering all of the minutes.

Billups and Belle have all four years of eligibility in front of them. Lawal, Fermin and Nelson have three years apiece. Wheeler, Shulga and Jackson have two years yet to play including their additional COVID years of eligibility.

And Bairstow and Kuany are both down to their final seasons, allotted to them by the additional COVID year.

Hence, much hangs on the prospective eligibility of Monacan High alumnus and former Virginia Tech, George Washington and Oklahoma player Joe Bamisile, who transferred into the Rams program this offseason.

VCU Athletics on Friday provided a statement to the Times-Dispatch regarding the status of Bamisile's eligibility:

"A waiver application has been submitted to the NCAA on Joe's behalf. VCU is in the process of satisfying the NCAA's request for additional information. The NCAA has not provided a timetable for when it will rule on his status for the 2023-2024 season."

Bamisile was a 2019 first team All-Metro honoree with the Chiefs after leading the area in scoring with an average of 28.7 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

That season, Bamisile put together games with 49 and 43 points and had multiple games with at least 30 points. He shot 50% from the field and was named first team all-state in Class 4 and co-player of the year in Region 4B.

The question of Bamisile's eligibility is convoluted, because one would be hard-pressed to find a more winding path traveled by a college basketball player, even in an era of widespread transfers.

At the high school level, Bamisile initially played for St. Christopher's before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida, then returning to the area to compete for Monacan his junior year in 2019.

He missed his senior year while recovering from knee surgery, and first committed to Northwestern out of high school but ended up signing with Virginia Tech.

COVID and coaching turnover marred the first few years of Bamisile's college career.

But the lanky 6-foot-4 guard shined at GW in the 2021-22 season, earning third team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a sophomore after averaging 16.3 points and 5 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Though his playing time was limited in a short stint with the Sooners, Bamisile's past success in the A-10 suggests he could start or at least prove a major contributor for VCU should the NCAA grant him immediate eligibility.

Otherwise, he will be forced to sit out the 2023-24 season with two years of eligibility still remaining, including his additional COVID year.

It's unclear as to the NCAA's thought process in this regard because transfer eligibility has been so variant in recent years.

On one hand, coaching changes and the pandemic had a hand in Bamisile's previous transfers, and in moving to VCU, the Chesterfield native is returning to play closer to home, something the NCAA has in the past factored into decisions to grant players immediate eligibility.

On the other hand, Bamisile is on his fourth college, and the NCAA has expressed a general move toward decreased leniency in granting immediate eligibility to players that have transferred multiple times as the college athletics landscape shifts further away from the pandemic era.

