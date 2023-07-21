In an age of ever-increasing conference mobility across the college athletics landscape, universities around the country are constantly evaluating realignment options.

Of most recent note, Big 12 stalwarts Texas and Oklahoma are set to depart for the SEC beginning with the 2023-24 academic year, a contentious move centered on competitive opportunities for, above all else, football.

VCU, which jumped from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Atlantic 10 in 2012, is no exception to the realities of modern college athletics.

Rumblings in years past have linked the Rams with a jump to the Big East conference, by far the most logical upward move for an East Coast college with no football program.

And this spring, the smoke surrounding the potential for such a move has been stoked by language in new Rams coach Ryan Odom's contract which discusses the potential for a jump to a conference resulting in an "increase of overall funds."

Article 1. Term. of Odom's contract states:

"If VCU's men's basketball program enters another athletic conference that results in VCU receiving an increase of overall funds from the new athletic conference ("Increased Funding"), VCU will conduct a good faith review of the budget commitment for the men's basketball program including the Coach's compensation and term of employment under this Agreement and shall consider appropriate adjustments including an extension of such Term during the fiscal year in which VCU receives Increased Funding."

Other contracts didn't have language: In contrast, previous VCU men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades' contract did not include the same language, a reality consistent with the contracts of past VCU coaches.

So the language in Odom's contract is new, suggesting VCU athletic administration could be laying the groundwork for a move to another conference, or at least preparing for the possibility.

VCU Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said in a statement that the current college athletics landscape is the reason for including the conference realignment language in Odom's contract.

"Given the rapidly changing landscape in college athletics, including conference affiliation, it has become necessary for all parties involved to address this issue when hiring new coaches in order to assure them that VCU's commitment to providing the resources necessary to win championships will remain strong regardless of future circumstances," McLaughlin said via email.

Though still hypothetical at this juncture, those future circumstances appear more viable than ever. In an April 2023 article published by SB Nation's Mid-Major Madness, college basketball writer Isaac Bourne echoed the prevailing sentiment of depicting the Big East as the logical destination for VCU.

"VCU joins Big East: It’s too much of a perfect fit for me not to mention. The Rams would fit in perfectly with the other schools in the Eastern U.S. (and Creighton)," Bourne wrote.

"With their historic success, the Rams would be another addition to a conference filled with former mid-majors that have made the move up. With a location in Richmond, the market is big enough to support Power money, and their lack of a football program matches many of the other schools in the conference.

"The only thing keeping them from such a move is the lack of interest from the Big East in expansion. Otherwise, the Rams make a prime candidate out of the plenty of other schools in the A-10 that also have good cases."

Butler, Xavier faced $2 million exit fee: Based on competitive alignment and program makeup, Dayton and Saint Louis would be at the top of the queue to go from the A-10 to the Big East, along with VCU.

In 2013, Butler and Xavier faced a $2 million exit fee to leave the A-10 for the Big East with less than a year's notice. The 11-member Big East is currently led by reigning national champions Connecticut, though rumors have abounded of a potential move to the Big 12 for the Huskies.

Connecticut is currently the only public university in the Big East, a conference traditionally built around private catholic institutions such as Villanova.

VCU would be the largest school in the Big East in terms of enrollment and the only member university in the state of Virginia.

But in today's college sports landscape, you can never say never.

