Though his memories of the Siegel Center are largely based around admiration for what he called a special college basketball environment, Matt Hart also still has nightmares of former Rams point guard JeQuan Lewis.

A former George Washington player (2014-2017), Hart, 29 and originally from Buffalo, New York, was this week named VCU basketball’s first-ever director of analytics, a position new Rams coach Ryan Odom carries over from his previous post at Utah State.

Lewis broke the hearts of Hart’s Colonials on a few occasions.

“I always said even before I got to VCU, people would ask ‘What’s the coolest place to play in the A-10?’ I always said VCU,” Hart said in a Friday afternoon phone interview, adding that the Siegel Center’s 7,600-plus capacity tends to sound more like 76,000.

“I don’t know how but that place (the Siegel Center) is so loud. It doesn’t make any sense that a place can be that loud. You can’t even hear yourself think. I just know how passionate the fanbase is and I’m so excited to be a part of it.”

Hart was a graduate assistant last season for Odom at Utah State and was previously an assistant coach at Daemen University (Amherst, N.Y.; 2021-22) and director of video operations at his alma mater, GW (2018-19).

Hart played professionally for a few years in the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Serbia. He began his collegiate career at Division III Hamilton College (Clinton, N.Y.) for the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons before finishing up with the Colonials, for whom he scored 1,171 points.

He credited Daemen coach Mike MacDonald, whose son Hart played with in high school, for giving him his start in coaching. Fellow Rams assistants Bryce Crawford and Matt Henry have also had huge influences, Hart said.

Prior to taking his new post and arriving in Richmond, Hart had only ever visited the city as an opposing player at VCU or Richmond.

Odom has long been a proponent of modern basketball analytics, the tracking of advanced metrics used to determine in-game practices.

“We’re pretty big on analytic stuff, especially coach Odom,” Hart said, adding that his main role will be what he called “self-scouting.”

“It’s looking at all of the stuff we do on the court and in practice and seeing if there’s any deficiencies, anything we can do better, anything you should be doing differently. We have a big tracking system that tracks everything players do on the floor. So my whole role will basically be keeping us solid.”

Odom’s Aggies were initially the only college team in the state of Utah and only program in the Mountain West to have a director of analytics on staff, former Johns Hopkins player Noah Ralby, who did not follow Odom to VCU.

Hart and Ralby worked closely together, and the former lauded the latter’s influence on his understanding of analytics.

Today, almost all NBA teams have an analytics department, and many college basketball teams have a director of analytics. Utah State finished last year No. 16 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 15 in 3-point percentage at 37.9% (Kenpom.com).

Hart said his responsibilities are more centered on looking inward at what VCU players can do better rather than scouting tendencies of the opposition.

“We can control us, so if we look inwardly, we can get more out of it,” he said.

“We really just want to put our players in the most comfortable position for them to be who they are. Most of Coach Odom’s offense is letting the players shine. The floor is open, we have a lot of space to work with. And it’s just letting the players do what they do well.”

An example of such analytic study and how it manifested on the court for the Aggies last year was in forward and 37% 3-point shooter Taylor Funk.

Hart called Funk one of the best shooters he’s ever been around and said he particularly excelled working off of handoffs and pitch-backs, but wasn’t as efficient when dribbling into a shot off of a ball screen.

So midway through the year, Utah State shifted how it got Funk open on the perimeter. Instead of getting a ball screen from a big, Funk would instead throw the ball in to a would-be screener and chase after it to get a handoff or pitch-back leading into a shot on the perimeter, a scenario in which he shot a considerably higher percentage.

Pundits tend to make generalizations about analytics that Hart isn’t a fan of — don’t take mid-range 2s, get to the basket or shoot a 3, etc. But you have to look at it on a case-by-case basis, he said. If you’ve got a player on your roster who excels in the mid-range, analytics can also be about using that to your advatange.

“Generalizations to me aren’t what analytics are about,” Hart said.

“Analytics for us in particular is how can we gain an advantage to win? It could be different every game. But it’s just having those tools in your bag to say ‘Hey, this team is bad at X, we can exploit them by doing Y.’ It’s just simple looking at the numbers, looking at the film.”

Hart has a strong relationship with new Rams director of video Billy Bales, and he said the two will work closely to show players visual examples of what the numbers are telling them.

Many observers of Odom’s offense laud the freedom and spacing it affords players. Hart described it as organized and methodical, yet free and open. It’s not a run-and-gun system, though Odom’s teams will certainly push the pace when it suits them.

“The biggest thing for us is space, you have to have space on the floor, you’ve got to be in the right position because if you want an open shot you need to be in the correct spot so your teammate can drive that gap and get you an open shot,” Hart said.

“We run sets and we run plays. But last year at Utah State our offense was so good because we had shooters on the floor and we had guys who can drive and kick. Teams really couldn’t guard it because we were moving the ball so well.”

Hart, who tried out other sports in his youth but said basketball was always his first love, was a knockdown shooter in his own playing days.

And ironically, he loved the mid-range J.

“If you make it, analytics doesn’t matter,” he said with a laugh.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season