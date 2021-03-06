VCU beats Davidson 64-52, advances to Atlantic 10 tournament title game

VCU, deep into the first half, stood at a mere 6 of 24 (25%) from the field itself.

The Rams got going a bit at the end of the first half, as Levi Stockard III hit a midrange jumper at the 2:55 mark, before Hyland slashed to the rim for a layup.

Davidson fouled and had the ball for what would’ve been the final possession of the half, but Hyland came up with a steal and Ace Baldwin finished with a layup on the fast break to give the Rams a 24-17 lead at the break.

The game began to open up truly in the second half. Stockard scored on a pair of early layups in the half to get VCU going.

Midway through the half, freshmen Josh Banks and Watkins hit 3s in succession. Watkins’ 3 put VCU up 47-33. Davidson never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

The Rams outscored the Wildcats 34 to 16 in the paint. Douglas said interior defense was a focus and that assistant coach Brent Scott pulled the forwards together and told them to fight.

Douglas said it’s a great feeling to make the tournament final. The Rams have had a wild ride in the last two league tournaments. In 2019 they were the top seed before falling in their first game. Last year, the tournament was canceled moments before they tipped off in the second round due to COVID-19.