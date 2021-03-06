VCU beats Davidson 64-52, advances to Atlantic 10 tournament title game

In the first half of VCU’s eventual 64-52 victory over Davidson in the Atlantic 10 tournament semifinals, the Rams shot just 31%.
That was their lowest clip in a half since they shot 19.2% in a slide at St. Bonaventure in January.
But as coach Mike Rhoades watched against the Wildcats at the Siegel Center Saturday he wasn't concerned or worried.
For one, his team’s defense gave him plenty reason to feel OK. The Rams’ held the Wildcats to just 16.7% shooting in the first half, their lowest mark in two years.
Secondly, Rhoades felt as if his team was playing the right way offensively. Players got downhill and to the rim. They just didn’t finish.
The lid cracked finally open in the second half, though. The Rams shot 65.4% in the second half, their highest mark in a half since they shot 65.5% in the second half against Western Carolina in December.
VCU (19-6), seeded second in this year’s A-10 tournament, pulled away to improve to 6-0 all-time in A-10 tournament semifinals. The Rams are in the tournament title game for the first time since 2017.
"We just kept persevering, we stuck together and we just kept getting better,” Rhoades said, of VCU’s road to this point in the season. “And our defense showed up every day, and that always gave us a chance."
The defense, even through improved Davidson execution in the second half, held the Wildcats to just 29.8% shooting for the game.
That’s after just one week prior the Rams fell 65-57 at Davidson in the regular-season finale, with star Bones Hyland sideline due to a foot sprain. The Wildcats shot 39% in that game.
Third-seeded Davidson (13-8) also, just one day prior, made an A-10 tournament record-tying 17 3-pointers in its quarterfinal win over George Mason, while shooting 59% and scoring 99 points.
But the loss at Davidson last week gave the young Rams familiarity with the Wildcats Rhoades said. Playing young defenders against the complex and heavy-movement offenses of Davidson and Richmond are what concerns him the most each season.
Last Saturday was test prep for a matchup that meant even more this Saturday.
"Got Bones back, that of course helped, but these guys had some experience. … And they did a great job with the scouting report today,” Rhoades said.
Hyland finished a team-high 12 points, plus five rebounds Saturday. Corey Douglas and Jamir Watkins each had 10 points and five rebounds.
Davidson’s struggles in the first half marked the first time it shot under 20% in a half since it shot 17.2% against Saint Louis in the semifinals of the 2019 A-10 tournament.
VCU, deep into the first half, stood at a mere 6 of 24 (25%) from the field itself.
The Rams got going a bit at the end of the first half, as Levi Stockard III hit a midrange jumper at the 2:55 mark, before Hyland slashed to the rim for a layup.
Davidson fouled and had the ball for what would’ve been the final possession of the half, but Hyland came up with a steal and Ace Baldwin finished with a layup on the fast break to give the Rams a 24-17 lead at the break.
The game began to open up truly in the second half. Stockard scored on a pair of early layups in the half to get VCU going.
Midway through the half, freshmen Josh Banks and Watkins hit 3s in succession. Watkins’ 3 put VCU up 47-33. Davidson never got closer than seven the rest of the way.
The Rams outscored the Wildcats 34 to 16 in the paint. Douglas said interior defense was a focus and that assistant coach Brent Scott pulled the forwards together and told them to fight.
Douglas said it’s a great feeling to make the tournament final. The Rams have had a wild ride in the last two league tournaments. In 2019 they were the top seed before falling in their first game. Last year, the tournament was canceled moments before they tipped off in the second round due to COVID-19.
This year, though, not only are they in the final, but they’ll play in it on March 14 at Dayton’s UD Arena with NCAA tournament credentials seemingly sufficiently padded no matter the result.
It’s a favorable position to be in, and they’ve earned the right to be there.
“Definitely got a lot of faith in my teammates,” Hyland said, “and definitely keep it pushing for sure.”
