VCU beginning search for next women's lacrosse coach

O’Brien went 34-59 in her six seasons with the Rams. She was hired in the summer of 2013, and guided the program into its first competitions.

The Eldersburg, Md., native was A-10 co-coach of the year in 2018, when VCU posted its best record in league play to this point, 5-4. But the team went 4-5 in league play in 2019 and 3-5 (7-11 overall) this past season. It missed out on an A-10 tournament shortened to four teams this year.

McLaughlin said VCU held a Zoom meeting with players this past week, and that they will have some input in the search for O’Brien’s successor.

"They certainly want to have a championship culture,” he said.

As far as the types of candidates VCU will explore, those with prior head coaching experience could have a leg up. They’re the type of candidates VCU has sprung for in several other sports.

Much of the interviewing will be conducted over Zoom, but McLaughlin hopes to at least bring the finalists in to campus. He said the school can take its time to find the right person, but doesn’t expect the search to take very long.