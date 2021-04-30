VCU beginning search for next women's lacrosse coach

In the opening years of the VCU women’s lacrosse program’s existence, Ed McLaughlin felt the group made good progress, to a point.
The team, after status at a club level in 2014-15, debuted at a varsity, intercollegiate level in 2016. It made its first appearances in the Atlantic 10 tournament in 2018 and 2019.
But, in McLaughlin’s estimation, the progress halted.
“Certainly, as you look around at all of our sports, we have the resources here to win,” said McLaughlin, VCU vice president and director of athletics, on Friday. “And I certainly think we have a very talented team as well. So, we need to play a better schedule and we need to win more games."
So a decision was made to not renew the contract of coach Jen O’Brien, the program’s chief architect through its inception.
VCU announced O’Brien’s departure on Thursday, as it moves forward with the start of a search for what will be the program’s second head coach.
“It was both a professional dream and challenge to start a new program, and I am proud of my time at VCU,” O’Brien said in a VCU news release. “Thank you to the families who entrusted me with their daughters. It’s the people who make the experience, and I will forever cherish these relationships."
O’Brien went 34-59 in her six seasons with the Rams. She was hired in the summer of 2013, and guided the program into its first competitions.
The Eldersburg, Md., native was A-10 co-coach of the year in 2018, when VCU posted its best record in league play to this point, 5-4. But the team went 4-5 in league play in 2019 and 3-5 (7-11 overall) this past season. It missed out on an A-10 tournament shortened to four teams this year.
McLaughlin said VCU held a Zoom meeting with players this past week, and that they will have some input in the search for O’Brien’s successor.
"They certainly want to have a championship culture,” he said.
As far as the types of candidates VCU will explore, those with prior head coaching experience could have a leg up. They’re the type of candidates VCU has sprung for in several other sports.
Much of the interviewing will be conducted over Zoom, but McLaughlin hopes to at least bring the finalists in to campus. He said the school can take its time to find the right person, but doesn’t expect the search to take very long.
“We're looking for someone who's going to be like our other coaches who are really successful here,” McLaughlin said. “I mean just someone who's going to be really invested in the kids, and making sure that they develop into the best versions of themselves.
“And someone who's going to want to play really good teams. And just compete every day. I mean, I think that's what we do here really well.”
