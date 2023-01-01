VCU bench finishes the job as Explorers are scuttled in A-10 opener

Just as VCU closed out an 80-67 win over La Salle on Saturday at the Siegel Center, the former college of two key Rams transfers kicked off in the Fiesta Bowl more than 2,000 miles away.

It was Michigan transfers Brandon Johns Jr. and Zeb Jackson who took home a win on Sunday, though, while their former Wolverine gridiron counterparts fell to TCU.

In Richmond, Johns and Jackson combined for 24 points as the Rams sank the La Salle Explorers. The biggest moment for either came right before halftime, as Jackson hit a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc to give VCU a lead and complete the comeback.

Hartford transfer David Shriver chimed in with 7 points of his own, a pair of early buckets helping the Rams bounce back after being shut out in the first 3 minutes of play.

“I thought Zeb got us going in the first half with some defensive plays,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “Shrive hit shots to get us going a little bit early – after the first couple of minutes, we were flat. I hate to use the word ‘flat,’ but things didn’t go our way. Those guys off the bench got us some momentum, and that was huge."

Johns and Jackson were part of a Wolverines team that advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament before being downed by Villanova.

“BJohns, he and Zeb were at a school where they did it different than we do. It’s a big adjustment,” Rhoades said. [Johns] is in graduate school, and he did great this semester, so it's a big change.”

Though Jackson has only started five of VCU’s 14 games this season, his production off the bench wasn’t just limited to Saturday. He averages just over 19 minutes per game, playing the final 11 against La Salle, and sits at 6.6 points per game with one edition of conference play under his belt.

“I wanted the opportunity to help the team, and they’ve given me that opportunity,” Jackson said. “For me, it’s taking advantage of that time – I know all my teammates and coaches have confidence in me, so it was just about me getting into a rhythm and getting that confidence back in myself.

“I tell Zeb all the time to stay aggressive,” Ace Baldwin Jr. added. “He’s a great player and we all trust him.”

Johns, meanwhile, has started 13 of 14, puts in nearly 30 minutes per game and is second on the team in both points and rebounds, becoming a huge asset early to the Rams.

The looming 6-foot-8 forward settled in during the second half after a physical first of play, Rhoades shouting at him to relax after the forward went to the floor wrestling for a ball.

“Sometimes [transfers] make it so hard on themselves,” Rhoades said. “Brandon wants to win so badly and do so well because doesn’t want to let people down here, and I'm like, ‘Dude, you're doing great. Relax, just play the game.’ Zeb was like that, David is like that and they don't want to let us down because we brought them here.”

Jackson contributed to some of the biggest moments of Saturday’s game, whether it was the last-second, go-ahead triple before halftime that ignited the crowd or a behind-the-back pass in the second half to keep a hot start for the Rams going.

“He always works,” Rhoades said. “That's one reason why we wanted him here, is because he loves basketball. He's not afraid of the work; he's not afraid to get after it. Maybe, in his basketball journey, the last couple of years didn’t go the way he wanted. Doesn't mean this year has to go that way.”

Both Jackson and Johns’ contributions in the second half helped elevate the Rams to their fifth straight win, one that didn’t come easy despite VCU being able to pull away late.

“He really loves basketball and he loves being on a team,” Rhoades said. “You can see that every day when he’s in the gym. (I say), 'Forget doubting yourself. We don't doubt ourselves here, we just keep working to get better.’ And I think he sees the confidence I have in him.”