VCU blending new with old as preseason practices begin

For coach Mike Rhoades, the group of Rams he’ll take into his sixth season at the helm has made for an enjoyable offseason.

The three transfers VCU added — Zeb Jackson (Michigan), Brandon Johns Jr. (Michigan) and David Shriver (Hartford) — have shown a mature approach to training, Rhoades said. They figured out how the Rams operate on the fly.

The three freshmen who arrived on campus in June — Alphonzo Billups III (Varina), Christian Fermin and Toibu Lawal — had to adjust to the intensity of collegiate work, but kept at it.

They clicked well with the Rams’ eight returners, too. And walk-on Obinnaya Okafor, a fourth freshmen who joined the team in late August, meshed right in, Rhoades said.

But now everything kicks up a notch.

VCU began official preseason practices on Monday, the annual date 42 days before the season opener when college basketball teams can ramp up their work to the full NCAA-allowed allotment of 20 hours per week.

The seven total newcomers represent the most Rhoades has had since he had nine in his first year as the Rams’ head coach, in 2017-18.

In turn, continued chemistry building is high on the list for the Rams over the next month and a half, before their Nov. 7 debut against Manhattan.

“The intensity of our work is going to be turned up,” Rhoades said. “The time that we’ll have with them will be a lot more.”

The 20 hours per week is up from the eight hours per week coaches get with the players during most of the offseason.

As preseason practices begin, defense will be a key facet of the chemistry building the Rams are trying to facilitate — getting the new additions up to par on the speed at which VCU presses and then defends in the half court.

The first 10 days of practice, in particular, will be like a boot camp, Rhoades said — continued conditioning to play the Rams’ style of defense at the desired level.

“We want to get to be the defensive team that we’re capable of being,” Rhoades said. “A lot of defense, a lot of toughness stuff, a lot of pace and style of play.”

Learning just how intense VCU’s defense has to be to work is what Rhoades considers the toughest thing for any new player to the program. And then it’s combining the intensity with discipline — from positioning, to how to guard the ball, to knowing when to press and trap and when not to.

VCU last year finished third in the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense (27.8%), 10th in turnovers forced per game (17), 16th in total steals (294), 18th in blocks per game (5.1), and 19th in both field goal percentage defense (39.4%) and scoring defense (62.4).

“So want the older guys to get better at it, but want the younger guys to catch up and get up to par with everybody else,” Rhoades said.

Where Rhoades feels VCU is already better than last year is in the front court, even though that’s the newest area of the group, sophomore Jalen DeLoach the lone returner. But the physical tools of the newcomers there — Fermin, Lawal, Johns and Okafor — is something that figures to make an impact.

“We’re longer, we’re more athletic, we play harder, we’re more skilled,” Rhoades said of his forwards. “We just have better players in the frontcourt. So that’s going to help us tremendously.”

Those frontcourt pieces will combine with a backcourt that is at this point the most seasoned portion of the team, led by point guard Ace Baldwin Jr., an all-Atlantic 10 second team pick last season.

The Rams this year represent a true mix of old and new, essentially 50-50. They’ve blended well to this point.

Now the melding, within VCU’s system, truly begins.

“It gets real on Monday,” Rhoades said.

Foster becomes first member

of Rams’ 2023 recruiting class

On Monday, VCU received a commitment from a wing with enticing scoring ability. Tarique Foster, a native of Bronx, N.Y., announced that he has picked the Rams.

The 6-8, 175 pounder is the first member of VCU’s 2023 recruiting class. Foster also had offers from Mississippi State and Kent State.

Foster was originally a 2022 recruit, before he reclassified in August. He will play a postgraduate season at Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn., this winter.

Last season, Foster was one of the standouts on a stout Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx) team that went 26-3, won a state title and was ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps.

He fills one of two spots the Rams are slated to have for their 2023 class, opened by the departures of forward Brandon Johns Jr. and guard David Shriver after this season.

Note: Redshirt sophomore wing Jamir Watkins is expected to gain full clearance to practice on Saturday. Watkins has worked his way back from a right ACL tear suffered in a preseason practice late last September.